Daily News Brief | February 7, 2023

A pair neo-Nazi leaders were arrested for plotting to launch an attack on Baltimore’s power grid. A knife fight in Severna Park ends up with four arrests. Gordon Biersch at the Annapolis Town Center has permanently closed. Up to 80,000 people currently on Medicaid in Maryland may lose their benefits. And Maryland was ranked 16th in the nation for long, scenic walks. I have some great shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away and some pod news of course!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you got my email yesterday about Annapolis Restaurant Week, I goofed— I said Hillman garage was an option to park..but alas, it is not. Sorry! OK, we have a LOT of news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

The FBI arrested two people, a man from Florida and a woman from Catonsville after they thwarted them from attacking the power grid in Baltimore. They say it was “racially motivated” and both are members of a neo-Nazi group. The plan was to shoot up multiple substations in and around the City. And this seems to be the thing to do for homegrown terrorism.. they did it in North Carolina and Washington state in December.

Follow along if you can. This was essentially a knife fight in Severna Park. On Sunday. Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 300 block of Riverdale Road for a disturbance. A teen had called reporting that a man followed him home looking to fight. The suspect left the scene and returned with an accomplice. At this point, the teen had retrieved a knife from the home. They prepared to fight and family tried to intervene. In the end, the suspect punched the teen in the face and ran away.. the teen and his older sister, now also armed with a knife ran after him and the suspect was cut by one of the knives. Now the accomplice, remember him–he gets out of the car with a machete and heads to the three involved which caused the teen and his sister to back off. Police rounded up all of them and in the end, all were charged with various assault and disorderly conduct charges. All of four of them ranged in age from 17 to 19.

Here’s a bummer. Gordon Biersch in the Annapolis Town Center closed their doors permanently yesterday at 9:00 AM. Biersch was one of the original dining options in the center and the two remaining originals are PF Chang’s and Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. There was a rumor that the restaurant would be replaced by a sister restaurant, but that was denied by the parent company. There are no other Gordon Bierch restaurants anywhere remotely near here. So if you have a gift card, send an email to [email protected]

This is concerning for those on Medicaid. As many as 80,000 may lose coverage due to the Federal government reinstating a requirement that was eased during COVID. Many will be making too much money to be on Medicaid and other may have moved. According to Michelle Eberle, we’ve talked to her many times on the podcast, the State is in a good position to make sure as many as possible can still enroll in the marketplace for reduced-cost insurance.

Fun survey of the week by Gambling.com because they are end-all and be-all of long scenic walks in nature. Go figure. But they ranked all 50 states for the best long scenic walks and we came in 16th. Not bad for a little state. Number 1 was California, then Alaska, Washington, New Hampshire, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Kentucky, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, and then Maryland. Can’t speak for ALL the others but that sounds about right to me. And I have to give kudos to DNR and the State Parks here in Maryland, they really do a great job–well except for that incident at Gunpowder Falls with the Park Manager!

