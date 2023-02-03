Daily News Brief | February 3, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police and their CIT team have launched a great new podcast. Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming and hopefully, you will have an appetite worked up for 40-plus restaurants with yummy menus. Pasadena has a new Mexican restaurant that just opened on Mountain Road called Don Pancho’s Mexican Grill. BetMaryland.com has a lame listicle and says Maryland is the 7th loneliest state on Valentine’s Day. And of course, we have some podcast news as well

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County named Cyrus in this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 3rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

He folks, that snow the other day was weak. But I hear it is supposed to get cold today and tomorrow…like winter cold. So, maybe there’s still a chance we’ll see winter–after all, Punxatawney Phil did see his shadow. Well, there is a bunch of news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so sit back, relax, and let’s get into it, shall we?

We usually start out with police news, and today is no different but today is good police news! Hopefully, you know about our CIT or Crisis Intervention Team. They are world-renowned… seriously… and do incredible work. Well now they have launched a new podcast called CIT Today. Get it wherever you get yours and check it out; learn about what they do, how they do it, and some of the neighbors they have helped. I, for one, am glad we have this resource.

Start your engines.. or your stomachs. Annapolis Restaurant Week is nearly here. February 25th through March 5th. More than 40 area restaurants will be participating, and it is a perfect time to try something new or head back to an old favorite. Check out all the participating ones and their special menus at annapolisrestaurantweek.com

And while we are talking about restaurants, if you live up in the Dena, or want to head up that way…there’s a new grill in town–Don Pancho’s Mexican Grill at 2412 Mountain Road. They just opened on Wednesday and while I didn’t get there yet..the menu looks fantastic. This is in the same place as Lista’s Grill was–they ended up closing during the pandemic after 47 years.

And in the why do I keep getting these emails category, a somewhat depressing listicle. BetMaryland.com has ranked Maryland as the 7th loneliest state on Valentines Day. Of course, I am not sure Bet Maryland is the know-all and be-all of love, but they claim that because we are not searching for Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge enough, we must be lonely. Maybe it’s the opposite, and because we’re not searching for the dating sites, we’re happy. According to BetMaryland.com the ten loneliest states are … from number 10… Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, Maryland, New York, California, Washington, Connecticut, Oregon, and the loneliest state in America… Massachusetts!

It’s Friday, we are back with our weekly Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines and, Subaru has the Crosstreks, and every Friday, we get to play with an adoptable pup. And at noon, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the irresistible photos and information on how to give that pup their fur-ever home! Do you have some room in your heart and home for a loyal companion– be sure to hang out and check out our segment with Cyrus, a very cool, middle-aged, pure-bred Maltese with a bit of a Napoleon Complex!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Geeks on God and People Builders Consulting. Next week…I am thinking Fairway Mortgage!

OK, now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, WTMD, and Alpha Engineering!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time just to say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And Billy, Kelly, Cyrus, and I are coming up in Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that in just a bit.

