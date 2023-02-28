February 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Podcast

Daily News Brief | February 28, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

A homeowner fired at a woman who drove on his property and crashed into several cars. A bar fight ends up with an Edgewater man assaulting a police officer. The Maryland State Police have charged a Pasadena man with child pornography. Governor Moore is pushing hard to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by the end of the General Assembly session this year. The Knot named Blackwall Hitch as one of the top venues in Maryland to host a bridal shower. And a ridiculous poll from BetMaryland.com says that Maryland is the second most interested state for Pokemon. And, we have tickets to some shows at Rams Head On Stage.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law has some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

And there goes February…one of the warmest on record. My daffodils are in full bloom so that probably indicates snow soon. Maryland weather–go figure! OK, we have some news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Weird story out of Davidsonville – Edgewater. On Saturday, a 71-year-old Annapolis woman drove onto the property of a home on Riva Road and hit several parked cars with her vehicle. The homeowner retrieved a gun and fired several shots and she left. She continued to Route 2 and Colony Crossing Road where she got into an accident that left another motorist injured, and she left that scene as well. Police caught up to her at Route 2 and Mitchells Chance Road. The man who fired the shots was charged with 1st-degree assault and various gun charges. The woman received 19 traffic citations. Something seems very off there to me. 

The Maryland State Police arrested a 58-year-old Pasadena man on child pornography charges. In January they began an investigation based on internet activity. They raided the home at 5 am the other day and preliminary searches of the suspect’s devices confirmed the pornography. He actually turned himself into the Glen Burnie Barracks and was sent to the Jennifer Road Detention Center and was released after posting a $25,000 bond. He was charged with 11 counts of possession and one count of distribution. 

On Saturday night, Anne Arundel County Police were called to The Greene Turtle in Edgewater for a fight. When they arrived they found a disorderly man..a 25-year-old from Edgewater and asked him to leave. He didn’t. When the police tried to escort him from the bar, he put up a fight ultimately ending up on the ground with an officer and the suspect placing the officer in a chokehold. A taser was withdrawn from the holster the suspect calmed down a bit and instead of being walked to his car, he was charged with a public disturbance charge and assault on a law enforcement officer. 

Governor Moore is pushing hard to accelerate the move to a $15 per hour minimum wage. Currently, it is scheduled to increase in steps and reach $15 per hour in 2025 for most businesses. Under the new Fair Wage Act, Moore hopes to increase it at the end of the General Assembly session this year…45 days away. And from then on, the minimum wage will be indexed to the Consumer Price Index with an annual cap of 5%. Stay tuned on this one!

Congrats to James King and the team at Blackwall Hitch. The Knot, the go-to source for all things wedding has ranked the Annapolis restaurant as one of the 12 best locations in Maryland for a Bridal Shower. The Knot described it as an “industrial shipyard with an upscale feel”…not sure what that means!

And in the stupid poll of the day… did you know that yesterday was National Pokemon Day? Well, it was. And apparently, Maryland really cares about that according to BetMaryland.com. In terms of states with an interest in Pokemon based on Google trends, we’re number 2 behind Virginia. And that kind of makes me feel a wee bit embarrassed. 

As we begin to wrap it up, I have some more tickets from Rams Head On Stage for Ticket Tuesday, does Chadwick Stokes, the frontman of Dispatch, interest you on the 8th of March? Or perhaps Beth Nielsen Chapman on the 9th? Drop me an email or a DM on Twitter and you might score a pair of great seats! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have  George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report.  And back with a legal brief,   Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law.  All that’s coming up in just a bit.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

