Daily News Brief | February 24, 2023

Today…

A man shows up at the hospital and doesn’t want to talk about how he was stabbed–the hospital and police have questions. Lots of events to fill out the day–Mardi Gras with The Bernie House, the Homeowner’s Expo with some free tickets courtesy of Eye On Annapolis, and Annapolis Restaurant Week! We have some pod news about AACC as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet puppies–FOUR of them!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, the weekend is here again, and I am psyched. Going to pick up my bike from a tune up so I might get some miles in, or maybe a hike. And events are starting to kick in gear, so I am pretty excited about that! Well, there is some news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so sit back, relax, and let’s get into it, shall we?

A 38-year-old Annapolis man showed up at Anne Arundel Medical Center with a stab wound. He was not cooperative with the ER people, and they called the police. He was not cooperative with the Anne Arundel County Police either. Police checked out his residence and found no evidence of a struggle or crime scene. They could not find any witnesses. So, there was a stabbing somewhere, and if anyone knows about it–call the police at 410-222-4700. And just a tip–if you are going to a hospital with an injury, just know that they will want to know what happened.

OK, I mentioned events were happening, and let me rattle them off for you. Tomorrow it is the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel to benefit The Bernie House–if you missed it, go listen to that podcast from last Saturday. Cajun cuisine, drinks, music, and a guaranteed great time. Tickets are still available at TheBernieHouse.org

The Home Owner’s Expo opens Saturday at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road. More than 80 vendors for every aspect of your home projects, but I am more psyched for the seminars–antique appraisal, Matt Blashaw from HGTV, tree care, interior design, gardening, and more. Tickets are on us. Well…up to 2 tickets. Go to TheHomeOwnersExpo.com and use the code EYE (all caps) to score two free tickets. 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday!

And the big kahuna…Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday and rolls through the 5th of March. More than 40 area restaurants offer special menus on 2-course breakfasts, lunches, and 3-course dinners for a fixed price. Or as they say in Paris or at Cafe Normandie.. one of my faves.. Prix Fixe. Check out the menus and make a game plan at AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– it was a hot mess! We meet four puppies–Boston, Luna, Juni, and Odie! Way too many play breaks with these guys! Listen now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for irresistible photos and information on how you can give these pups their fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. Do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm. You can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Dr Lindsay, the President of Anne Arundel Community College, and that was a GREAT one. She’s pretty awesome! And next week. C3 or the Chesapeake Cycling Club.

OK, now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping and eating… local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around. All that in just a bit.

