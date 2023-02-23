Daily News Brief | February 23, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Police are investigating an incident in Brooklyn Park where a man was shot in the head and is clinging to life. A judge sentenced a man to 5 years probation for the shooting of a 15-year-old in Eastport. A pedestrian was killed by a train in Hanover last night. The Herndon Climb is being moved up a week to coincide with the conclusion of Sea Trials. Maryland Hall is hosting an interesting panel of authors on March 7th in their Healing Conversations series. And the Anne Arundel Health Department wants you to quit smoking and vaping and they have free tools to help you out.

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Reminder for you. If you want to go to the Annapolis Home Owners Expo this weekend, get tickets at TheHomeownersExpo.com and use the code EYE … all caps… and you will get a pair of tickets on us! And I have a secret… I know who is headlining Bands in the Sand this year on June 10th! But you are going to have to wait a few days to find out. We’re the ones to break the news once again, so look for a podcast with the CBF on the 28th! OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what might be the County’s third homicide of the year. Just after 2:30 pm yesterday, they were called to the unit block of Park Place in Brooklyn Park for a shooting. The male victim was found in the basement of the single-family home, with a gunshot wound to the head, and was sent to shock trauma with life-threatening conditions. Police did detain another resident of the home and are calling him a suspect in the shooting. The home is a rented home and the owners live in another home right around the corner. We’ll update this story a bit later when we know more.

We don’t know a lot about this, but a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train last night just before 10:00 pm. It was along the Amtrak/Marc line just south of Route 100, south of the BWI rail station. We will have more information a bit later this morning.

The Capital is reporting that a 21-year-old Annapolis man was sentenced to 5-years of supervised probation for the shooting of a 15-year-old teen in the Eastport Terrace community back in April of 2022. Initially, he was charged with attempted murder but took a plea bargain resulting in a 5-year probation sentence. He was held for ten months on a no-bond status, so he also served that time. Without knowing the specifics, this seems like a slap on the wrist for an attempted murder charge.

The Naval Academy is changing things up again. The Herndon Climb usually takes place the week of graduation, but this year it is moving up to the week before to coincide with the end of the Sea Trials. Now Herndon was always considered the end of Plebe year; but the reality was that as soon as Sea Trials were done–the plebes were done. Herndon was more for show and bragging rights. Well, now it will happen at 8:00 am on Wednesday the 17th of May right after Sea Trials end so it will now indeed be the end of the Plebe year. The climb needs to be witnessed at least once. It is open to the public and it can take anywhere from a few seconds for an ungreased monument to more than 4 hours. I usually plan on about 2.5 to 3 hours. But if you have not seen it, please do! Starts at 8:00 am on Wednesday, May 17th.

Interesting panel at Maryland Hall on March 7th. This is part of their Healing Conversations series and a panel of authors will discuss the power of the written word. If you have a novel in you that is trying to get out, this is for you. Tickets are only $15 and the panel gets underway at 7:00 pm in the Bowen Theater. Get your ticket at MarylandHall.org

And as we start to wrap up. I saw a panel last night about heart health and one of the key contributors to heart disease is smoking. And the Anne Arundel County Health Department has a program..a free program that will help you to quit smoking or vaping. Did you know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in the county? If you want to quit..maybe you are struggling with your resolutions; head to aaheaalth.org/myquitkit and you can download it, register for classes, have them mail it to you, and access all sorts of info. Again, aahealth.org/myquitkit

Annapolis Restaurant Week starts this weekend! Do check out AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com for participating restaurants. And a bonus for you, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership gave me a bunch of gift cards to give away. I am down to my final two–O’Briens and The Melting Pot and more likely than not, they will be done via a scavenger hunt on our All Annapolis Facebook page. So there’s your heads up. But do get out and partake of some new places and some old favorites.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Dr. Dawn Lindsay Anne Arundel Community College’s President, and next week, I think it will be the Chesapeake Cycling Club–or C3 as they are called!

