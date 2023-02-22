Daily News Brief | February 22, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Eleven vehicle thefts/break-ins/recoveries are keeping Annapolis Police busy. CFG Bank Arena is selling annual concert subscriptions. There’s a screening tonight of Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game at Maryland Hall. The Annapolis Homeowners Expo is this weekend and we have two free tickets for you. A slight correction on some info we mentioned about Shamrock the Dock. And the Brigade Boxing Championships are happening this Friday and that is a truly enjoyable night! Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to Lent. And congrats to Bridgett, Jerri (with an i), Chris, and Tim… they scored the gift cards we gave away! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Annapolis City had a massive run of car break-ins and vehicle thefts over the past few days and I think they may be related to the Tik Tok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais using a USB charging cord. The rear window smashed, steering wheel removed, items stolen on Georgetown Court. Four vehicles that were unlocked and rummaged through on Schley Road. Stolen Hyundai from DC recovered at Nautilus Point in Eastport. Hyundai with smashed window on Dogwood Road. Stolen Hyundai from Silverwood Circle. Another stolen Hyundai from DC recovered on Dogwood Road. Stolen and recovered Ford F150 on Shaw Street. Window shattered and steering column destroyed on a Hyundai on Silverwood Circle. Another stolen F150 from Edelmar Drive. Theft from auto on N Cherry Grove Road. And a stolen Chevy Express on President Street. That’s a TON of car thefts, break-ins, and damages. If you have a Hyundai or Kia, look into alternate ways to secure your car. And please remember to lock the cars and keep any valuables out of sight!

Music lovers this might interest you! The old RoFo Arena is now called the CFG Bank Arena and they announced that they will be selling annual concert subscriptions. Basically, for $2,000 to $7,000 per seat, you can buy tickets in three new club levels with private restrooms, club seats, concessions, and VIP parking in the building. Concert tickets are extra and you also get the chance to buy lower-level tickets in advance of them going on sale. Oh, and tickets are not purchased through Ticketmaster ..so no waiting, no fighting, and no fees!

Tonight. 7 pm. Maryland Hall. Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is showing. This is the latest notable film brought in by the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Fest. Tickets are at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org or you can just show up with $15 , but cash only. Doors open at 6:30 and the flick starts at 7 pm.

Reminder to use the code EYE, all caps, to get two free tickets to this weekend’s Annapolis Home Owners Expo. It is at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road and runs from 10 to 6 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday. Come out and meet Matt Blashaw from HGTV’s Yard Crashers and Build it Forward–he’s got a couple of great presentations planned. Pick up a pair of tickets on us at TheHomeownersExpo.com and use the code EYE–again that is all caps.

And a correction. Yesterday I was talking about the St Patricks Parade and Shamrock the Dock which is the weekend after this weekend. The Shamrock the Dock on Saturday is a ticketed event and not free. The Shamrock the Dock on SUNDAY is the free one! Sorry about that!

And if you are interested in something very unique, here’s your sign! The Brigade Boxing Championships are happening on Friday evening at 7 pm at Alumni Hall on the Naval Academy Yard. Fifteen bouts of young men and women slugging it out as their shipmates cheer them on. It is really a cool evening. To make it further cool, the gents from the Annapolitan Club all get dressed in their black tie and attend en-masse ringside. If you ever saw that godawful movie called Annapolis that was filmed in Philadelphia–this is that boxing match. It’s free to attend, you need to park off-site and walk in unless you have the credentials to get on the yard!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight we’re switching it up a bit due to a technical issue–but we’re talking with Dr. Dawn Lindsay, the big cheese at Anne Arundel Community College!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And with the most up-to-date and accurate music news in the area…Bridgett, AKA Beepr Buzz, and her Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

