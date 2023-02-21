Daily News Brief | February 21, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Riva is fired up and Michael's on the South River has a fight on their hands. A Delegate has sponsored a great piece of legislation that will make renters happy. BGE wants to jack up your rates over the next few years. Governor Moore piggybacked on the federal holiday and declared yesterday Civil Rights Heroes Day in Maryland. The sign at the SPCA was vandalized.





NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to my last day of carbs for the next 40 days and 40 nights..with a possible few exceptions! And to the asshats that thought it would be cool to vandalize the SPCA’s sign out front–not cool at all! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, here’s an update on the sports betting at Michael’s on the South River. Last night, the owners held a community meeting and it did nothing to appease the uproar of the community. It was clear that the residents of Riva do not want gambling of any sort, the traffic, or any potential increase in crime. They came loaded for bear with their facts and to be honest it seemed like Kathy P Hospitality may not have done all their homework. County Councilwoman Sharon Ledbetter told a resident that the current zoning will not allow that use and a variance is not available and the change in zoning would need to be legislated by the entire Council. And according to another resident, 4 of the 7 council members told him that they would not support any zoning changes. It looks like Michaels on the South River has a bit of a battle to fight before this will happen.

It is not often that I say this, but a legislator has introduced a bill that makes a lot of sense. Delegate Melissa Wells wants to require landlords to give a minimum of 120 days’ notice for any rent increase exceeding 4%. Most leases have a 30-day window which puts many people in a bad situation and are forced to make a fast decision. This allows renters to have more time to find adequate housing for their needs. I know here in Annapolis, Nautilus Point was raising rents by 25 and 30 percent on some units. That’s just untenable.

Governor Moore did something odd yesterday. He declared yesterday, the Civil Rights Heroes Day in Maryland and ordered all Maryland flags flown at half-staff. Today marks the 128th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’s death. Douglass’s birth date is unknown, but they believe it to be in February. Certainly, a Civil Rights Heroes Day makes sense, but why piggyback on a federal holiday?

We talked about rent increases, well hang onto your wallets, BGE wants more money too. They are looking for a 15% rate increase over the next three years. They submitted rates that average 5% per year between 2024 and 2026. They say they are spending $6.9 billion in electric and gas projects to make their service more reliable.





