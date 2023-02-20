Daily News Brief | February 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Get involved in the school redistricting discussion with a new interactive tool. The mostly-final numbers are in from the SOUPer Bowl at Heritage Baptist Church. J Alexanders is going to take over the space of Gordon Biersch at the Town Center. The Annapolis Film Festival is presenting a flick this Wednesday at Maryland Hall. Get ready for Irish Weekend on March 3rd through 5th with a Hooley, a Shamrock the Dock free fest, and a St. Patrick’s Parade! Pod news and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is taking the day off but she’ll be back next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

To those that have off today.. pffft. But enjoy your day! And while we’re talking about President’s Day, hopefully everyone heard the news that President Jimmy Carter is in hospice now. I had a conversation this weekend with a friend and we both agreed that he is probably one of the most outstanding human beings you will ever find. To President Carter, I say thank you and Godspeed.

Alright, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

If you have kids in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill clusters, this is for you. There is some re-districting afoot. It is the beginning of the process and it is guaranteed to tick off many and please some. It will go into effect August of 2024, so be involved. Let your voice be heard. With that, the school has launched a new interactive tool to review and comment on potential scenarios. They are NOT plans–just scenarios and will be used to help form plans–so let your voice be heard. We do have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and you can also access it via aacps.org

A few follow-up stories this morning. The final results are in from the SOUPer Bowl at Heritage Baptist Church and their Super Bowl Sunday fundraiser for the Light House. More than 200 people, myself and Teresa included, enjoyed soup and salad. And all tolled, they raised $7,860 for the Light House. That’s a whopping 31% over their $6,000 goal. And they are still accepting online donations– go to heritageloves.com and click on SOUPer Bowl; to donate. So, plan ahead for next year… Super Bowl Sunday at 11am… we’ll see you at Heritage Baptist Church!

Earlier this month, we reported that Gordon Biersch was closing and they did. They wasted no time moving out once they closed the doors. And now we can confirm what is going into that place. The CEO of SPB Hospitality .. the corporate overlord of Biersch sent me an email saying they will be putting a new restaurant in called J Alexanders–different concept. And fun fact, SPB also owns Stoney River in the mall so they are familiar with the area! He said they are hoping to open in late June or early July. And I swung by the mall and Miller’s Ale House looks like they are ready to open soon–my guess is a month or maybe two if the weather holds out and they can pave the parking lot.

What are you doing Wednesday night? Can you head over to Maryland Hall and catch a flick? The Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will present Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game. A true story about when pinball was illegal in NYC and this pinball wizard, Roger Sharpe worked with the powers that be to overturn the law..and of course, because it is a film, he found love along the way! Tickets are at annapolisfilmfest.org or at the door but the door is cash only. This will be the last screening before the actual festival which is March 23rd through 26th..and passes are on sale now!

March third to fifth, it seems like Annapolis may be changing its name to Little Dublin because we are celebrating St. Paddy’s in a big way. It kicks off on Friday the 3rd with a Hooley at City Dock and tickets are available at naptownevents.com Then on Saturday and Sunday, it is a two day music festival called Shamrock the Dock. It is from noon to 10 pm on Saturday (ticketed) and 1 pm to 9 pm on Sunday (free). And the BIG event is the St Patrick’s Parade…notice I didn’t say St. Patricks DAY Parade. It steps off at 1 pm on Sunday the 5th. You may have noticed it is not on St. Patricks Day but a week or so before. It’s intentional–most businesses do not need any help on the 17th. This allows businesses a little boost in the off season PLUS it attracts lots of national parade units that normally will march the following weekends in larger cities. It’s gonna be a GREAT weekend!

Did you listen to our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday? Did you check out the post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? We met Bella a sweet as-can-be Yorkie Chihuahua mix. And make sure you tune into the DNB every Friday because we meet a new pup every week and have all the info on how to adopt!

Speaking of Pods, I hope you caught the local business spotlight with Patti Slaughter and The Bernie House! Unfortunately, domestic abuse is real, and Patti is doing some great work and (with apologies to Gene Deems for stealing his tagline) making a difference!

Congrats to Lisa Clark that won the gift card to Smashing Grapes–she knew that Scott MacMullan was chatting about leaving children unattended on his legal brief. Enjoy your meal Lisa!

Ann Alsina is taking the day off today but will be back next week for sure–she said something about being in some type of substance up to her eyeballs. But, we DO have George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

