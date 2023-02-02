Daily News Brief | February 2, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners about a Tik Tock challenge that might get their cars stolen. The Johnnies will be ringing bells this Saturday evening as they begin to wrap up their senior year! We have the Governor’s State of the State address tagged on to the DNB. The Homeowners Expo is coming in February, and looks especially good this year! And the Soup-er Bowl is coming to Heritage Baptist Church on Sunday, February 12th, and all non-Baptists are welcome too! And we have a little bit of podcast news as well!

It’s Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Yesterday, Governor Moore gave his first State of the State address. If you missed it, we’ll tack it onto the end of this DNB. It’s about 45 minutes long. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Bad news for Kia and Hyundai owners.. well some of them anyway. Police are warning owners of those cars to remove phone chargers and USB cables from the vehicles. Why? because of a Tik Tock challenge that is going around across the nation showing how to hot wire and steal the cars with the USB cable. Police recommend a brake pad club or car alarm. And State Farm and Progressive insurance companies are now refusing to insure them. The models are 2011 to 2021 Kia Soul and Sorrento and Hyundai Tuscon and Elantra. Both Kia and Hyundai are working to address the situation.

Saturday night at midnight, you are going to hear a lot of bells ringing–as long as the seniors at St. John’s College turn in their senior essays. In a tradition, seniors turn in the essays at the President’s house and then return to campus to each get a single peal of the bell in the McDowell Hall bell tower. The ringing should be done by 1:30 am.

And later this month, if you have a honey-do list, or a wish list for your house, the Annapolis Homeowners Expo is back on February 25th an 26th at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road. HGTV’s Matt Blashaw will be on hand along with 80 or so vendors–they added wine tasting and a really cool seminar for every homeowner by a local home inspector on knowing how your home is built so you can head off problems before they become… well problematic. Tickets are only $5 and you can get them at TheHomeownersExpo.com

And one more event…. we all know that February 12th is the SuperBowl in Glendale Arizona …Go Eagles! But there is also a Soup Er Bowl right here in Annapolis. For the 17th year, Heritage Baptist Church will host a free soup er bowl with delicious creations from guest chefs and a real on–Chef Zachary Pope! They do request donations but they are not required and 100% of any collected money will go to support the Light House. The gig is from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm so there is still plenty of time to get wings and get home for the real deal–and Heritage is located at 1740 Forest Drive in Annapolis–kinda catty corner and across Forest Drive from the Safeway!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Geeks on God–did that pique your interest?

