Daily News Brief | February 17, 2023

Today…

The school budget has passed the Board of Education and it is BIG. And County Executive Pittman signaled that tax increases are on the horizon. Travis Pastrana will be racing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon–Wags at The Capital has the details on that. A pop-up hotel in an apartment building? Not here, but in Columbia. Another gift card to give away for Annapolis Restaurant Week. And some pod news about the Home Owner’s Expo and The Bernie House!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet the lovely Bella!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

You ever have one of those days where nothing seems to go right? Well, that was Thursday for me! But hey, it’s Friday now so a fresh slate! Well, there is some news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so sit back, relax, and let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, the Anne Arundel County School Board passed a whopping $1.75 billion operating budget. An increase of nearly $150 million over last year. Much of it is going to payroll with a 6% COLA increase for all, catching up teachers on their steps, and more people in special education and other areas. Just after that news broke, County Executive Pittman signaled that tax increases are coming. In a statement, he praised the Board for their unanimous vote and said it is always hard to ask the taxpayers to step up and invest in education. He said that this vote gave his budget team a strong signal for the budget and that it will be time for tough choices. In a most simplistic way, based on 600,000 residents in the county–children included…it would cost $250.00 per person to fund the increase!

Wags at The Capital has a great story on Severna Park resident Travis Pastrana. He qualified for the Daytona 500! This is the first time for Pastrana, and he will be racing the number 67 car for 23XI Racing Toyota! Congrats to Travis and do check out Wags’ article in The Capital.

The Baltimore Business Journal had an article I found interesting. The Marlow is a 472 unit apartment building in Columbia. It’s a relatively new one. But a pop-up hotel is moving into part of it. WhyHotel is a DC firm and they will be renting 115 rooms, well apartments, by the night, week, month, or year. Kind of a cool concept for travelers–you get a furnished apartment instead of a room. But if I lived there, I am not sure I’d want 115 transients in the building, sort of like the Airbnb brouhaha we have here but on a slightly different level.

Congrats to Jared Littmann who scored the Annapolis Restaurant Week prize of a gift card to Tuscan Prime. Remember, Annapolis Restaurant Week is February 25th through March 5th. AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com is where you want to go to learn more and right here is where you need to be to win a $50 gift card to Smashing Grapes! Be the first to tell me what Scott MacMullan’s legal brief was about this week, and it is yours. And no Scott—you can’t win!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– we meet the lovely Bella–a Yorkie Chihuahua mix with an oversized personality! Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for irresistible photos and information on how you can give that pup their fur-ever home! And don’t forget, on Sunday the 19th from 8am to 11am, Heart and Hounds at the Mall–bring your pups and meet at Paws at the Mall and get some indoor exercise and learn about keeping your dogs and your own heart healthy!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, The Bernie House–what a wonderful small but mighty organization with a great party coming up on the 25th. And speaking of the 25th… I hope you caught the pod we dropped yesterday with Matt Blashaw from HGTV’s Yard Crashers and Build It Forward–he’s gonna be at the Annapolis Home Owner’s Expo on the 25th and 26th. And if you want to go.. use the code EYE — all caps, and up to two tickets will be on us! The website for that is TheHomeownersExpo.com

OK, now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And Kelly, Bella, Dr. John Martin, and I are coming up in Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around. All that in just a bit.

