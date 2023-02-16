Daily News Brief | February 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Good morning; it is Thursday, February 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

OK, we do have some news, so let's get into it, shall we?

County Police arrested a 17-year-old Meade High School student after he was found with a loaded ghost gun, it was a handgun, and about three quarters of a pound of marijuana. Somehow, DC Metro Police advised the County police of an armed subject on the campus. From video surveillance, the SRO who was not at the school, identified the student and advised officers on site where he hung out after school. He was located and did passively resist arrest. And it is not clear how DC police got word of this.

This is not in the County, but we are seeing a lot of these recently. A City of Laurel resident was attacked with a hatchet yesterday. The 83-year-old woman escaped her attacker and drove herself to the police station to report the assault. Laurel police did arrest a 54-year-old woman and charged her accordingly. There have been five axe or hatchet incidents over the past two years in the City and County–that seems really high.

Yesterday, I witnessed an impressive training drill at the Naval Support Activity Annapolis. It was an active shooter drill with 30 to 40 casualties. It was part of a nationwide security drill and involved Anne Arundel County Police, Annapolis Police, BWMC, AAMC, and the resources from the Navy. Really pretty interesting and I will have a story up a bit later today on EyeOnAnnapolis.net with photos and videos!

Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy yesterday and announced that except for Stevensville and Easton, they will be closing all Maryland stores. The ones in our general area are in Bowie, Severna Park, Annapolis, and Ellicott City! No dates were given, but I imagine there will be some steep sales shortly!

We can look forward to some new stores in late 2024. SJC properties that are building Beacon Square..also known as that behemoth across Riva Road from the Town Center said that they are nearly 100% leased. Arhaus, now located at the Town Center, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mighty Quinns BBQ, Meg Fox Aesthetics, GNC, Aspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation, and Jersey Mikes will all be opening in late 24. They also said a “not yet announced” grocery will also be coming in. And we have heard that is the tech-heavy Amazon Fresh! And that other behemoth on Riva down at Admiral Cochrane is expected to start leasing in the late spring or early summer.

Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming! The dates are February 25th through March 5th! Do check out AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com for participating restaurants.

Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Patti Slaughter, and The Bernie House.

And that IS a wrap.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute.

