Daily News Brief | February 14, 2023

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, WTMD and Alpha Engineering.

An Annapolis woman was killed while crossing Riva Road after a Super Bowl party. There is a grand re-opening of the Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s College this Friday and it will be VERY cool. If you are a procrastinator, I have all the info needed to save your butt this Valentines Day. And The Bernie House is planning a mardi Gras and you really should attend! I also have some great shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away and of course, some pod news!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Valentines Day to those who celebrate. And if you forgot…I have a few tips for you in a few minutes so hang tight! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

A sad end to a Super Bowl party. At about 11 pm on Sunday night, a 54-year-old Annapolis woman was leaving a Super Bowl party and was crossing Riva Road at Riva Trace Parkway. We understand her car was parked there. She was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, crossed against the light, and was struck by a Ford Focus operated by a 17-year-old from Riva. She was transported to the hospital where she later died. Police have not released her identity until they get in touch with her two adult children. The teen operating the Ford did remain at the scene.

Here’s a cool thing to do this weekend. The re-imagined Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s College is re-opening. This is the former Mitchell Gallery that has been closed for two years. It opens at 4 pm on Friday and stays open for 50 straight hours–yes, 24-7. And the walls will be white with markers available for you to make your mark. Insomnia–go scribble on a museum’s walls! This will be awesome. Please listen to the spotlight we did on Saturday with new Director Peter Nesbett to learn more, but do plan to check out the new exhibit as it is being made. The first 50 hours are always-open. The remainder of the exhibit that ends on March 26 will be standard hours–and you can still draw on the walls–although the later you go, the more crowded it will become!

OK, for all you procrastinators out there–well, and you forgetful types too. Did you have an oh crap moment this morning when you realized it was Valentine’s Day? Here’s what you do. First stop–Paper Source at the Annapolis Town Center–they have amazing cards and are nothing like the crappy Hallmark Be My Valentine cards you get at the Giant. Next stop– Flowers By Donna down near Main and Market on Bay Ridge Road. She does a great job, and the gives you a LOT of flowers for the money. Delivery is probably out of the question, but a nicely wrapped bouquet or a small arrangement can certainly be picked up. Skip the roses–they are cliche and too expensive. If you don’t want to go that far–stop at Darim’s flower stand at Reynolds Tavern on Church Circle–he always has good flowers. Final stop–dinner. This is the best deal I found– Maggiano’s Little Italy at the mall. $90 for both and it includes a three course dinner and some drinks. You can call or go on Open Table to get a reservation or try your luck walking in. What I like about them is that the booths are plush, high-back, and really add romance to the night. And good solid Italian fare is pretty darned romantic too. I might see you there! And boom–Eye On Annapolis saves Valentine’s Day!

Here’s another date for you. February 25th at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. It is the Bernie House’s 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Ball. I’ve been, and this IS a party. The MRE’s Premier is the founder of Bernie House, and she knows how to throw a party. For more info, check out the local business spotlight this Saturday when we speak with Patti about it!

As we begin to wrap it up, I have some tickets to a show at Rams Head On Stage — a big one! Send me an email or a DM on Twitter if you want to check out an all-ages matinee on Sunday the 19th with Big Head Todd and the Monsters–it’s not really a matinee I guess since the show is at 4 pm. They are great, and both of their shows are currently sold out! And also be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the other upcoming shows.

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

