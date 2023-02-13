Daily News Brief | February 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

More shots fired in Easport. A follow-up to the manhunt last week. Annapolis is facing a $30 million class action lawsuit. WRNR is sort-of gone but WRBS is on 103.1. Four businesses honored by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Annapolis Patch blows the lid on a new waterfront, high-end restaurant opening this month in Edgewater. Pod news and more!

Good morning; it is Monday, February 13th, 2023 , and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, the Chiefs and the Light House won their respective Super Bowls. Heritage Baptist Church put on the SoupER Bowl and it was fantastic and they have raised $6600 for the Light House.. and are still taking donations at heritageloves.com and in the upper right is a link to SoupER Bowl. Please give generously because we have so many neighbors in need.

Anyhow, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so shall we?

[CLIP]

Yes that is the sound of gunshots in Eastport on Saturday night. No word from the Annapolis Police on this yet..we’ll wait to see, but we do know that at least one apartment was hit in Harbor House and a bullet lodged in the ceiling of a bedroom where a child was sleeping. We got a copy of a text sent to our elected officials by a resident….Tonight, we had a movie night. It was a fun family evening. As I’m walking up the stairs with my 8 year old, shots ring out. My 10 year old flies downstairs, freaking out. My teenagers are frantically watching out the window to see what’s going on. I switch from bedtime mode to make sure no one’s been shot mode, to call the cops mode, to pull up our cameras bc the city cameras in our neighborhood don’t work mode. I’d much rather be tucking my kids in, like you all with kids get or had the luxury of doing without fear of them getting shot. But since I live in Eastport, I guess I don’t deserve that ‘luxury’ right?… the response…. nothing. SOMETHING needs to change!

An update on the helicopters and police presence in Eastport on Thursday evening. It seems an armed man robbed the Annapolis Professional Pharmacy and fled to Eastport near the Nautilus Point Apartments. After a manhunt, they did apprehend a 34-year-old Annapolis resident and charged him. However, it would have made sense for the Annapolis Police to advise residents that an armed man was on the loose in the neighborhood rather than say they are looking for someone who committed a crime. And I heard that they did send out a text yesterday to Colony Hills residents advising them to stay indoors while police conducted activities. So the technology is there…and it is used.. maybe the police should answer why some neighborhoods are more deserving of notice than others.

And according to The Capital, the lawsuit against the City from HACA residents for failure to inspect the properties has ben certified as a class action lawsuit. This stems from Mayor Buckley’s decision to stop inspections on HACA properties right after he was elected to his first term. If successful, the suit could cost the City $30 million as it will apply to all HACA residents from May of 2018 to May of 2021 which is about 1700 people. By not inspecting HACA apartments, they are saying it is a Civil Rights Violation as the City is treating one class of citizen differently than another–semi-annual inspections are required of all rental properties in the city. This is in addition to a previous suit that the City and HACA settled for similar claims for $1.8 million, and also is separate from a wrongful death suit.

Well, I was supposed to go into WRNR for the final morning show on Friday, but the owner pulled the plug on Thursday at midnight and just aired commercials for the app all day Friday. You can get the app wherever you get apps and it basically just sends you to the website. It is unknown how long that will remain viable. But at midnight on Friday, WRNR became WRBS 103.1 and started broadcasting religious content with the goal of offering more people hope and encouragement.

Congrats to Humdinger (I love to say that word) Productions. Watermark Tours, the Heart Health Foundation. and WIldberry Farms + Market. All were selected for small business awards by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce. They will be honored at a breakfast on February 23rd. If you want to go congratulate and celebrate with them, we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you.

Way to go Jacob from the Annapolis Patch. Check out the article there on Harper’s Waterfront Restaurant. It is a new waterfront dining option opening later this month on Turkey Point in Edgewater. It is the brainchild of the owner of Cancun Cantina and Bamboo Bernies and the GM has experience at O’Briens, Chevy’s, and Mission BBQ. After putting nearly $3 million into the place, Harpers will stand out with a “classy” menu and “presentation alone.” Check out the full piece on annapolis.patch.com. I can’t wait to try it out–oh and it is reservations only.

Did you catch Canines and Crosstreks on Friday? Did you check out the post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? We met Max, a Maltese mix with a heart of gold and boundless energy. And make sure you tune into the DNB on Fridays at noon, we’ll have all the info on how to adopt our weekly guest or any of the other fine animals at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Speaking of Pods, I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Peter and the newly re-imagined Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s. Up this weekend–Patti Slaughter and The Bernie House!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Alpha Engineering.

