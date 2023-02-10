Daily News Brief | February 10, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

There is a new (and hopefully more responsive) spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department. There was an earthquake that no one felt off the coast of Maryland. The Baltimore Banner claimed that Baltimore is the greatest pizza city in Anerica and it did not go over well with me or Reddit. Be sure to vote for your favorite Rams Head show of 2022 in the annual Rammie Awards, we have a link on Eye On Annapolis. And you still can get tickets to see Jimmie’s Chicken Shack at Maryland Hall on Saturday MORNING in a special WTMD event. And of course, we have some podcast news as well.

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County named Cyrus in this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

This is a bummer of a day. WRNR will stop broadcasting at midnight tonight, and well, we have no idea what it will sound like tomorrow. Indeed the end of an era! But please tune in sometime today for one last time. 103.1 on the dial. Well, there is some news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so sit back, relax, and let’s get into it, shall we?

Some news about the Annapolis Police Department. They have hired a new public information officer. Bernie Bennett, a former WNAV staffer is now on the job and I hope that he is able to improve on the dismal and combative communications that has come from that department over the past three years!

Apparently, there was an earthquake off the coast of Maryland and Virginia. Who knew? Scientists say it was a 2.6 magnitude quake and would typically not be felt. I know I didn’t. And they also said there was a 2.0 quake in October of last year that shook Anne Arundel County. Never felt that one either!

I was reading the Baltimore Banner yesterday, and they had an article titled “Baltimore, the greatest pizza city in America.” I was intrigued so I looked. First, the author is a pescatarian so, no meats. And then she opened with a pistachio and kale pizza…three words that should never appear in the same sentence. And it went downhill from there ending with a nod to the pizza at Whole Foods and Pizza Boli. Of course, I went to the Baltimore sub reddit on Reddit, and sure enough, they were lit up. Up next week, Maryland, Olympians Choice for Alpine Skiing.

The GRAMMYS just happened; the OSCARS are a bit away, so that means it is time for the RAMMIES. The annual awards from Rams Head honor the best shows of the previous year in various categories. I know we gave away …let’s see… 52 weeks a year times 2 tickets a week; that’s 104 tickets less a few weeks we missed, so let’s say 100 tickets to some amazing shows! Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and vote for your faves and you might win tickets to any show of your choice in 2023!

And speaking of great shows, and an artist that is up for several Rammies–tomorrow at Maryland Hall, WTMD is presenting a family-friendly concert at 10am.. yes am featuring Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. Bring the whole family and rock on out. You can pick up tickets at wtmd.org and I am pretty sure (but not positive) you can get them at the door–but get them in advance to save the hassle!

It’s Friday, we are back with our weekly Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines and Subaru has the Crosstreks and every Friday, we get to play with an adoptable pup. And at noon, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the irresistible photos and information on how to give that pup their fur-ever home! Do you have some room in your heart and home for a loyal companion– be sure to hang out and check out our segment with Max, a very cool, high-energy Maltese mix who is a diehard Ravens fan!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Peter Nesbett from the re-branded Mitchell Art Museum at St. Johns. And next week–Bernie House!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And Billy, Kelly, Max, and I are coming up in Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around. All that in just a bit.

