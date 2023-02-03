February 3, 2023
Cyrus: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Cyrus!

Cyrus is a 7-year old Maltese “puppy.” He never stopped moving and has an awful lot of energy for a middle-aged man! He recently arrived at the SPCA and is now looking for that furever home!

He is incredibly sociable and gets along with all the other dogs and even the cats (although they may have a different perspective) in the shelter. His prior home did not have children.

He is perfectly content to explore and have new adventures, as he is to sit on your lap for a little snooze. In fact, he was out on an adventure the other day and had an audience with Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. So, he is hob nobbing with the VIPs already! Like most small dogs, he does have a bit of a “Napolean Complex” and wants to command the other pups.

He is healthy, neutered and is blind in his right eye, which doesn’t slow him down at all.

If you think Cyrus is the one for you, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Cyrus?

Apply HERE to meet Cyrus today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Cyrus?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal, here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

