February 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Time To Get In Shape for the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Coming to Killarney House Crisis Intervention Team Launches New Podcast What Are the Advantages of Preplanning Your Funeral? Daily News Brief | February 2, 2023
Police-Fire

Crisis Intervention Team Launches New Podcast

The Anne Arundel County Police and the Crisis Intervention Team have announced the launch of CIT Today–a new podcast that features members of Anne Arundel County’s world-renowned Crisis Intervention Team! (If you missed it, they were named International Crisis Intervention Team of the Year in 2020!)

Listen in as members of the AACoPD CIT discuss the crisis response system of care that provides community members experiencing a crisis with supportive assistance and connections to resources.

The Crisis Intervention Team’s goals are to reduce recidivism, assist with addiction treatment, and provide the support that may just save a life. The podcast explores these challenging situations facing families and communities everywhere.

To reach the CIT Warmline 24/7/365, please call 410-768-5522.

The podcast is available anywhere you get your podcasts!

SNEAK PEEK

Episode 001- Diverting to the Root

The Honorable Judge Shaem Spencer, District Administrative Judge for the District Court of Maryland in Anne Arundel County, shares his experiences with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Judge Spencer discusses how this model program provides community members with critical resources that positively impact their lives. Click the below link and listen wherever you get your favorite Podcasts.

Previous Article

What Are the Advantages of Preplanning Your Funeral?

 Next Article

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Coming to Killarney House
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu