Crisis Intervention Team Launches New Podcast

The Anne Arundel County Police and the Crisis Intervention Team have announced the launch of CIT Today–a new podcast that features members of Anne Arundel County’s world-renowned Crisis Intervention Team! (If you missed it, they were named International Crisis Intervention Team of the Year in 2020!)

Listen in as members of the AACoPD CIT discuss the crisis response system of care that provides community members experiencing a crisis with supportive assistance and connections to resources.

The Crisis Intervention Team’s goals are to reduce recidivism, assist with addiction treatment, and provide the support that may just save a life. The podcast explores these challenging situations facing families and communities everywhere.

To reach the CIT Warmline 24/7/365, please call 410-768-5522.

The podcast is available anywhere you get your podcasts!

SNEAK PEEK

Episode 001- Diverting to the Root

The Honorable Judge Shaem Spencer, District Administrative Judge for the District Court of Maryland in Anne Arundel County, shares his experiences with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Judge Spencer discusses how this model program provides community members with critical resources that positively impact their lives. Click the below link and listen wherever you get your favorite Podcasts.

