Countdown to The SOUP-er Bowl for the Light House!

On February 12th, just before two teams face off in the “super” NFL championship game, a group of volunteers in Annapolis will open the doors on their own SOUPer Bowl, a lunch to support homeless prevention work in Anne Arundel County.

Sunday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Homeless Prevention Center. Special guests, elected officials and representatives from the Light House BEST Culinary Arts job training program will ladle soups from locally renowned Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls, and dessert.

Since 2007, the SOUPer Bowl Lunch has served over 525 gallons of soup to raise $45,000 cumulatively. This year, organizers hope to raise $6000 in two hours of serving soup.

The public is invited, and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House. Donations can be made online as well at heritageloves.com/onlinegiving and selecting “SOUPer Bowl” when prompted. One hundred percent of the money donated goes directly to the Light House.

Guests are also invited to attend worship service with Pastor Scott Shelton at 10:30 a.m., prior to the SOUPer Bowl lunch at 11:30 a.m. All are encouraged to wear favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether your team is in the big game or not.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

