February 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Copa To Begin Flights From BWI to Latin America DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 57: Get $1,250 in Bonuses UM BWMC Earns Top Honors from 2023 Minogue Awards 7 Things a Driver Can Do to Avoid Truck Accidents 7 Tips to Build a Foolproof Car Accident Case
Local News

Copa To Begin Flights From BWI to Latin America

International carrier Copa Airlines announced that it will begin service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, Panama, on June 28, 2023. The new service will offer efficient connections to markets throughout Latin America. 

“BWI Thurgood Marshall has an outstanding reputation in the United States and abroad for convenience, service and reliability,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation. “This new partnership with Copa Airlines will produce tremendous economic and cultural benefits and provide customers here and across Latin America even greater access to Maryland’s hospitality.” 

“We welcome Copa Airlines and this new international service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “Copa will link Maryland and the National Capital region with the rich culture of Panama and offer easy connections across Latin America. We look forward to new tourism and economic development opportunities as a result of this partnership.” 

Copa Airlines will offer four weekly flights between BWI Marshall and Panama, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 for the new service. 

“Copa Airlines is pleased to start the year with the announcement of the new service to Baltimore BWI Marshall Airport. We are excited to connect Baltimore, a city with great history and tourism appeal, to more than 55 cities in Latin America,” said Dennis Cary, Sr. Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines. “With this new route, we continue increasing connectivity throughout the Americas, making it easier for people from 79 destinations in 32 countries to connect with family, friends, business associates and new adventures with a single easy connection in Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the Hub of the Americas®. We are proud to contribute to the tourism and economic development of the Baltimore area while also expanding travel opportunities for Marylanders throughout Latin America.” 

Previous Article

DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 57: Get $1,250 in Bonuses
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu