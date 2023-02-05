Copa To Begin Flights From BWI to Latin America

International carrier Copa Airlines announced that it will begin service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, Panama, on June 28, 2023. The new service will offer efficient connections to markets throughout Latin America.

“BWI Thurgood Marshall has an outstanding reputation in the United States and abroad for convenience, service and reliability,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation. “This new partnership with Copa Airlines will produce tremendous economic and cultural benefits and provide customers here and across Latin America even greater access to Maryland’s hospitality.”

“We welcome Copa Airlines and this new international service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “Copa will link Maryland and the National Capital region with the rich culture of Panama and offer easy connections across Latin America. We look forward to new tourism and economic development opportunities as a result of this partnership.”

Copa Airlines will offer four weekly flights between BWI Marshall and Panama, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 for the new service.

“Copa Airlines is pleased to start the year with the announcement of the new service to Baltimore BWI Marshall Airport. We are excited to connect Baltimore, a city with great history and tourism appeal, to more than 55 cities in Latin America,” said Dennis Cary, Sr. Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines. “With this new route, we continue increasing connectivity throughout the Americas, making it easier for people from 79 destinations in 32 countries to connect with family, friends, business associates and new adventures with a single easy connection in Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the Hub of the Americas®. We are proud to contribute to the tourism and economic development of the Baltimore area while also expanding travel opportunities for Marylanders throughout Latin America.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

