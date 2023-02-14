College Bound Students: It’s FAFSA and MSFAA Time!

This is a friendly reminder that the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) are now available.

To submit your FAFSA please visit: https://studentaid.gov/fafsa-app/ROLES

To submit your MSFAA please visit: https://mdcaps.mhec.state.md.us/

There is a lot of money for Marylanders that wish to pursue higher education. From high school students to those who stopped short of a degree. See what is available and you will be surprised.

The Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA) at the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) will review the information that you provide on your FAFSA or MSFAA to determine your eligibility for certain state scholarships and grants for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Maryland deadline to submit the FAFSA or MSFAA is March 1, 2023.

To view a complete list of all state scholarships and grants we offer, please visit https://mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/descriptions.aspx

