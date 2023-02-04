February 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 27 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Receive $10,000 NEA Grant Michael’s on the South River Approved for Sports Betting Facility Local Business Spotlight: Geeks on God | People Builders Consulting Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Super Bowl Bets Cardin and Van Hollen Bring Major Funds to The Arc of Central Chesapeake
Local News

Cardin and Van Hollen Bring Major Funds to The Arc of Central Chesapeake

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) has announced that the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill will bring a $1 million investment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout Central Maryland. 

The recently enacted federal funding legislation includes $750,000 to support the construction of The Arc’s Port Street Commons project in Easton, Maryland, and $250,000 to scale The Arc’s Behavioral Health program across the region. The funding is a result of the support of U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

“We are grateful that Senator Cardin and Senator Van Hollen significantly prioritized people with IDD with this legislation,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, of The Arc. “With this funding and the successful completion of Port Street, we will bring services to people on the Eastern Shore who desperately need them, creating opportunities for them to live, work, and connect within their community. We’ll also be able to significantly grow our Behavioral Health program – an essential part of our services – ensuring that the mental health needs of people with IDD are a priority.”

“Connecting people with disabilities to the services they need is critical to helping them achieve their full potential. These federal funds will help The Arc Central Chesapeake Region meet that mission and empower people with disabilities as we build a more inclusive community,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

The Arc has seen significant organizational growth since 2019 and continues to expand on the Eastern Shore. Port Street Commons is a first-of-its-kind community space that incorporates universal design and accessibility and provides space for mental health counseling, room for innovative services, and nine affordable housing units. This project will also support significant community development efforts along Port Street in Easton, Maryland.

In 2020, The Arc created Behavioral Health to address the lack of behavioral and mental health services available to people with IDD. With the congressional funding, The Arc plans to onboard eight additional clinicians over the next two years, ensuring access to high-quality mental health services for people with IDD throughout the region.

The $1 million earmarked for The Arc is part of the over $200 million in direct funding delivered to Maryland in fiscal year 2023 by Cardin and Van Hollen to support local projects that will improve essential services for our communities.

Previous Article

Three Sports Predictions for Maryland in 2023

 Next Article

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Super Bowl Bets
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu