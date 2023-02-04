Cardin and Van Hollen Bring Major Funds to The Arc of Central Chesapeake

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) has announced that the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill will bring a $1 million investment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout Central Maryland.

The recently enacted federal funding legislation includes $750,000 to support the construction of The Arc’s Port Street Commons project in Easton, Maryland, and $250,000 to scale The Arc’s Behavioral Health program across the region. The funding is a result of the support of U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

“We are grateful that Senator Cardin and Senator Van Hollen significantly prioritized people with IDD with this legislation,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, of The Arc. “With this funding and the successful completion of Port Street, we will bring services to people on the Eastern Shore who desperately need them, creating opportunities for them to live, work, and connect within their community. We’ll also be able to significantly grow our Behavioral Health program – an essential part of our services – ensuring that the mental health needs of people with IDD are a priority.”

“Connecting people with disabilities to the services they need is critical to helping them achieve their full potential. These federal funds will help The Arc Central Chesapeake Region meet that mission and empower people with disabilities as we build a more inclusive community,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

The Arc has seen significant organizational growth since 2019 and continues to expand on the Eastern Shore. Port Street Commons is a first-of-its-kind community space that incorporates universal design and accessibility and provides space for mental health counseling, room for innovative services, and nine affordable housing units. This project will also support significant community development efforts along Port Street in Easton, Maryland.

In 2020, The Arc created Behavioral Health to address the lack of behavioral and mental health services available to people with IDD. With the congressional funding, The Arc plans to onboard eight additional clinicians over the next two years, ensuring access to high-quality mental health services for people with IDD throughout the region.

The $1 million earmarked for The Arc is part of the over $200 million in direct funding delivered to Maryland in fiscal year 2023 by Cardin and Van Hollen to support local projects that will improve essential services for our communities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

