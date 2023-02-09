February 9, 2023
Local News

Cannabis Edibles: The Best Solution for People with a Sweet Tooth

Did you know it was possible to get a euphoric high from ordinary treats like chocolate or brownies? With cannabis edibles, it’s not that hard to consume marijuana conveniently and discreetly, and it’s an excellent solution for people with a sweet tooth who don’t enjoy the process of smoking.

What are cannabis edibles?

Basically, cannabis edibles are any food or beverage with marijuana. These can include cookies, brownies, gummies, chocolate bars, and even drinks like soda and tea. The effects of cannabis edibles usually take longer to kick in, compared to smoking or vaping, but they also tend to last longer. 

Benefits of cannabis edibles

Discreet: Cannabis edibles are easy to consume discreetly, and they can be taken anywhere, making them a great option for people who need to medicate on the go.

Long-lasting effects: The effects of cannabis edibles can last from 4-12 hours, depending on the dose and the person’s metabolism.

Variety of options: With the increasing legalization of marijuana, the range of cannabis edibles available on the market has grown a lot, providing many options for people with different preferences.

Dosing: Dosing can be more precise with edibles, and the necessary amount is typically listed on the packaging.

Best cannabis edibles for people with a sweet tooth

Chocolate bars: Chocolate bars infused with cannabis are a delicious and easy way to consume THC. They come in a variety of flavors and potencies, making them a versatile option for people with a sweet tooth.

Gummies: Cannabis gummies are another popular option for people who enjoy the convenience and discretion of edibles. There are many flavors and potencies, and usually, people take them to cope with sleeping problems.

Cookies and Brownies: Cannabis-infused cookies and brownies are a classic option for people with a sweet tooth. They are easy to make at home and in different ways to suit individual tastes.

Tips for consuming cannabis edibles

Start low and go slow: It’s always best to start with a low dose and wait at least an hour before taking more.

Be patient: The effects of cannabis edibles take longer to kick in than you may be used to with smoking, so you should be patient and wait for the THC to work.

Store properly: Cannabis edibles should be stored in a cool, dry place to ensure freshness.

Read the label: Make sure to check the label for the THC content, expiration date, and any other important information before consuming. Just like when you buy cannabis products like el chapo strain from dispensary WestCoastSupply, you can find all the necessary info in the description or on the packaging.

Summary 

Cannabis edibles offer a convenient way for people to consume marijuana. Due to the increasing legalization of marijuana, the variety of cannabis edibles has grown significantly, providing a wide range of options for people with different tastes and dietary restrictions. Be sure to start low, go slow, be patient, and store your edibles properly to ensure the best experience.

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | February 9, 2023

 Next Article

Countdown to The SOUP-er Bowl for the Light House!
Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

