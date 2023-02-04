Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Super Bowl Bets

Super Bowl 57 is quickly approaching and Caesars Sportsbook has one of the best first-bet offers in the industry.

New users who sign up with Caesars promo code SHARPBETFULL can get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. As an added bonus, you will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits® towards Caesars’ industry-leading loyalty program.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Caesars promo code and how to claim this limited-time offer.

Get your first bet on Caesars (up to $1,250) for Super Bowl 57 Betting

How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARPBETFULL for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In the majority of states where Caesars is available, your first bet is on Caesars, for up to $1,250 (Note: if you’re located in Ohio or Maryland, there are different offers and promo codes for you below.)

This means if the first wager you place with Caesars results in a loss, your bet amount will be returned to you as bet credits. Regardless of the outcome of your first bet, all new users will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits®.

For those who are risk-averse, this allows you to lay down a big first bet on the Super Bowl with some peace of mind, as you’ll have the opportunity to wager that money again if it loses. Here’s how to claim your first bet on Caesars for the Big Game:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website and click ‘Register’. Enter your email address and Caesars promo code SHARPBETFULL. Create a password and fill in the required personal information. Deposit at least $10. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Get ready to make your first bet on Super Bowl 57!

If your first bet loses and you receive bet credits, here are the important details to know:

Bet credits cannot be split across multiple wagers and must be used in full.

You will have 14 days to use the credit before it expires and is removed from your account.

If you win your wager with a bet credit, the wager amount will not be included in your winnings. For example, a $50 bet at +100 odds would typically return a total of $100, as the $50 bet plus $50 profit. With a bet credit, however, you would only receive the $50 profit.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code: Use SHARPBETPICS for up to $1,500 on Caesars

For Maryland users, the Caesars welcome offer is slightly different.

First, the Tier Credits and Rewards Credits mentioned above are not part of the Maryland offer. On the plus side, however, you can choose between two different promo offers depending on the amount of your first bet.

For bets between $20 and $100, all new users will receive a $100 bet credit regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

For bets over $100, Caesars will match your wager as a bet credit if it results in a loss.

The same terms and conditions laid out above for using a bet credit apply here as well, no matter the amount.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code: SHARPBET1BET Unlocks up to $1,500 on Caesars

The Caesars Ohio offer is similar to that of Maryland, except there is no option for the $100 bet credit. All Ohio users will get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,500. If the first wager you place settles as a loss, you’ll receive a bet credit for that amount worth up to $1,500.

More Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promotions

After you’ve signed up and placed your first bet on Caesars, there are additional Super Bowl 57 promos available to both new and existing users:

Super Bowl Bet Credit Giveaway – Place a wager of $5 or more on any Super Bowl 57 market and you’ll be entered for a chance to win up to a $57,000 bet credit.

– Place a wager of $5 or more on any Super Bowl 57 market and you’ll be entered for a chance to win up to a $57,000 bet credit. Same Game Parlay Longshot – Place a same game parlay wager worth at least $10 with odds of +1000 or longer. If your bet hits, you’ll receive a $57 bet credit. You can also place a wager worth $100 or more and your bet credit will be bumped up to $570 if it wins.

– Place a same game parlay wager worth at least $10 with odds of +1000 or longer. If your bet hits, you’ll receive a $57 bet credit. You can also place a wager worth $100 or more and your bet credit will be bumped up to $570 if it wins. Caesars Boosts – You can find boosted odds markets for the Super Bowl as well as several other sports. For Super Bowl 57, there are only three available boosts as of February 3, but there will be more posted as we get closer to kickoff. Harrison Butker Over 2.5 made field goals and Jayson Tatum Over 2.5 made three-pointers, boosted to +450 Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes each have Over 2.5 passing touchdowns, boosted to +850 Eagles win Super Bowl 57 and Ryan Blaney wins Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, boosted to +2000

– You can find boosted odds markets for the Super Bowl as well as several other sports. For Super Bowl 57, there are only three available boosts as of February 3, but there will be more posted as we get closer to kickoff.

Click here to get up to $1,250 for Super Bowl 57 on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets

One of the best parts about Super Bowl betting is the insane amount of prop bets. With billions of dollars being wagered during Super Bowl Sunday, sportsbooks will have more prop bets available for this game than any other during the season.

Here are some of the more fun and interesting Super Bowl prop bets on Caesars.

Offensive lineman to score a touchdown (+2500)

Jersey number of the first touchdown scorer: Odd (-160), Even (+130)

First touchdown scored: Passing (-170), Any other TD (+140)

