Local News

Bright FM to Begin Broadcasting on 103.1 at Midnight

As we know, Brighter Media Group acquired WRNR (103.1), and the agreement was settled today was today.

We have learned that they will simulcast BRIGHT-FM (95.1 WRBS-FM) licensed to Baltimore. The simulcast is expected to begin at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th.

“We are excited to be expanding our organization to a greater portion of Maryland’s eastern shore than BRIGHT-FM now reaches,” says Steve Lawhon, General Manager of Brighter Media Group. “This also allows for improved coverage of BRIGHTFM programming in the northeast Baltimore suburbs and the I-95 corridor,” Lawhon says. “We grateful for the opportunity to reach more people with hope and encouragement.”

The new station will cover 1,000,000 people. Upon approval from the FCC, its new call letters will be WRHS.

WRNR-FM, while off the terrestrial airwaves is continuing to broadcast via an app available in the Apple app or Google Play stores. They will also continue to broadcast on wrnr.com

