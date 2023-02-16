February 16, 2023
Life In The Area

Bonus Podcast: HGTV's Matt Blashaw Coming to Home Owner's Expo

The Annapolis Home Owner’s Expo is back in full swing later this month with dozens of vendors for ANY home improvement project. Antique appraisals, hot to know your home, master gardening, wine tasting, and the hoat of HGTV’s Yard Crashers and Build It Forward–Matt Blashaw!

We hopped on the phone with Matt to learn a bit more about him, his new HGTV program, and what you can expect to hear when you meet him and listen to one his two seminars at the Annapolis Home Owner’s Expo on February 25th.

IMPORTANT:  Use the code EYE when buying your tickets, and up to two tickets are on us!  Here’s your link!

Have a listen!

Know Everything About Rainbow Moonstone Beads
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

