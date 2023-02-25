Best Sports Bars in Annapolis

There’s nothing quite like watching a game with other fans who share your passion for sports. And when it comes to finding the perfect spot to catch a game, Annapolis has several options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a lively atmosphere, delicious food, and drinks, or just a place to relax and watch the game, there’s a sports bar in Annapolis that has what you’re looking for.

1. West End Grill

The West End Grill is a well-known sports bar in Annapolis. It serves a wide range of drinks and American fare. The bar is large and sits apart from the main seating areas. And one gret perk for sports lovers is that you can see the action from every seat in the house thanks to thoughtfully placed televisions!

2. Glory Days Grill

The Glory Days Grill is a sports bar that has won a number of awards and is known for its lively environment and an extensive menu of delectable wings. Glory Days Restaurant is proud to be able to show all of the most important sports games and serve some of the best wings in the area.

3. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

While the Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Annapolis has moved on, there are plenty of them locally. Because the restaurant serves such a diverse range of foods and beverages, it is an excellent location to watch sporting events. The Greene Turtle also features multiple televisions positioned strategically throughout the establishment, along with one of the larger screens in the region. And coming soon, fans of Betanysports can also take advantage of the site to participate in live betting on a variety of different games.

4. Acme Bar & Grill

The Acme Bar & Grill is a favorite not only of the locals, but also mny of the City’s visitors. When you watch the game, the bar is a great spot to hang out, have some drinks, and eat some food. You won’t miss any big plays in the game thanks to Acme’s several televisions, including a huge projection screen, which are pretty much visible from any point in the bar.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings

The Buffalo Wild Wings chain of sports bars Annnapolis area is one of the most well-known in the country and is famous for the flavorful wings and broad menu that they offer. The bar in Annapolis offers a wide variety of beverages, making it a great place to watch sporting events because of its extensive beer and cocktail menu. Buffalo Wild Wings also features multiple TVs, allowing customers to keep up with any sporting event.

6. Stan & Joe’s Saloon

Stan & Joe’s Saloon is a traditional style of sports pub that boasts both a comprehensive menu and a lively environment. Because of the establishment’s warm and inviting atmosphere, it is a fantastic choice for watching sports. Doubly so for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Stan & Joe’s is equipped with multiple televisions located throughout and in good weather, enjoy the game on the monitors outside on their wonderful “back porch.”

7. Armadillos Restaurant

Armadillos , or simply Dillos, sounds a little like it should be a Tex-Mex place, but it is decidedly American fare, and doubles up as a great sports bar. The pub features multiple televisions that are hung in all the right places to ensure you won’t miss any of the action.

