February 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 33 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bells Will Ring, Seniors Will Celebrate at St. John’s College this Weekend A Complete Collectors Guide to Their First Successful Sports Bidding Online (2023) WTMD and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack For All on February 11th Annapolis Film Society to Screen The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High Home Owners Expo Returning to Annapolis February 25-26
Local News

Bells Will Ring, Seniors Will Celebrate at St. John’s College this Weekend

The bell of St. John’s College’s McDowell Hall will ring overnight Saturday into Sunday, February 5, between midnight and 1:30 a.m., as more than 100 students at the third oldest college in the country continue an annual tradition that marks a senior rite of passage. Each of this year’s seniors will be allowed one celebratory peal, marking the completion of the senior essay that is due that evening. The Mayor’s Office grants the college a special exemption to the city of Annapolis’ noise ordinance, allowing the long-standing tradition to continue. 

Seniors will turn in their essays on Saturday, February 4, at the president’s house. They then return to campus to ring the bell in McDowell Hall’s cupola (done with the push of a button). 

“The senior essay is the culmination of four years of demanding studies,” says Dean Joe Macfarland. “The essay is not a work of specialized research, but the extended pursuit of a difficult question in dialogue with a great author.” 

In the first semester, each senior selects a book (or, a play, piece of music, or poetry), a question, and a faculty advisor. The student and advisor meet periodically in the first semester to discuss the work and define the project. In the first four weeks of the second semester, senior classes are suspended for essay writing. Later this spring, seniors will participate in formal, hour-long oral exams on their essays. Some of this year’s essay topics include de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex, Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, H.D.’s Helen in Egypt, Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, and Hegel’s Phenomenology of Spirit. 

Previous Article

A Complete Collectors Guide to Their First Successful Sports Bidding Online (2023)
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu