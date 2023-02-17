Bella: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Bella is this week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pet of the Week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. And she is waiting by the phone for you to take her home.

Meet Bella!

Bella is a 7-year old Yorkie-Chihuahua mix (Chiyorkie? Yorkihuahua?) with an incredible personality. She loves everyone including the office cats (who are not thrilled with her, but that is their issue). She arrived at the SPCA about two weeks ago after being abandoned.

She is incredibly sociable and gets along with everyone and would be a perfect addition to a home with kids, or make that perfect companion for a couple or single!

She’s a great walker, housetrained, and loves to explore the trails behind the SPCA on a leash. If Bella finds a way into your home, it is best to always have an available lap for her to sit on. Truly a perfect companion.

She is healthy, fixed (as are all the adoptable pups at the SPCA), up to date on all her shots, and ready to go home with you!

If you think Bella is the one for your family, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart forBella?

Apply HERE to meet Bella today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Bella? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal, here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

