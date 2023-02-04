Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Receive $10,000 NEA Grant

Ballet Theatre of Maryland has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support BTM’s community outreach and arts education programs. This grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “Projects such as this one with Ballet Theatre of Maryland strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

According to BTM Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “This project represents our commitment as an arts institution to look outward toward the wellbeing of our community. Oftentimes, arts education can seem available only to the most privileged. To counteract this, we feel responsible for increasing access and inclusion for underserved communities in Anne Arundel County with ongoing, long-term programs. As we know from our own experiences, involvement in pursuits like ballet can make a significant difference in children’s social skills, physical fitness, and sense of self-expression.”

The NEA award builds upon BTM’s current community outreach programs, which provide under-resourced students with dance classes as well as necessary supplies such as shoes and ballet barres. Recent beneficiaries have participated in classes through Annapolis Boys and Girls Club, Gigi’s Playhouse, and other local community centers. Additionally, students will receive tickets and transportation to attend performances by the professional company.To learn more about BTM’s performances, academy classes, and community outreach, visit balletmaryland.org. For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news

