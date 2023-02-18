February 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25 Local Business Spotlight: The Bernie House Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders? Light House Wins Big in SOUPer Bowl Attic Insulation Upgrade is a Must – It is Not a Choice!
Local News

Attic Insulation Upgrade is a Must – It is Not a Choice!

The attic in your home is an essential part of the property. Insulation is crucial in maintaining the home’s energy efficiency, good air quality, and comfort. Worn-out attic insulation can cause more harm than good. 

Improve whole home energy efficiency with attic insulation upgradation

Old and outdated attics affect the entire home. You will find that the thermostat cannot keep up with the temperature change, you will suffer from pest issues, the air in the air ducts will be polluted, and there will be moisture everywhere. You can only reverse these things if you go for attic insulation upgradation.

  1. Hire an attic insulation professional for an energy audit

Insulation contractors are the attic specialists. Hiring them for an inspection of the attic is a wise decision. They will conduct a thorough inspection before commenting on what needs improvement. You should hire a licensed inspector known for quality work at competitive rates. You don’t want to hire someone who knows nothing about attic insulation. 

  • Make your attic more efficient with air sealing

The seals around the windows, exterior walls and roof edges wear out with time. As a result, cracks and chips appear from which the air inside the house tends to escape. Hence, the functioning of the thermostat also gets affected. There is undue pressure on the thermostat to perform. Once the leaks are sealed, you will notice a significant difference. Your electricity bills will go down by 50%

  • It is time to repair and replace the roofing materials

Unless you have proper roofing materials and insulation in place, the temperature in the attic can easily reach 150 degrees. Soon the heat will transfer to the living spaces below, making it uncomfortable for you to stay indoors. Fixing the leaky roof in time also ensures that there is no mild dew and mold growth.

  • Update the ventilation system in the house

According to Chiang Rai Times, regarding energy savings, you should pay attention to the attic insulation and ventilation. Proper attic ventilation ensures that the hot and humid air moves out while fresh air enters the house. Quality ventilation also ensures the place’s humidity control system is working correctly. If you find that the exact opposite of what is expected to be happening, you should immediately get in touch with professionals from Stellrr Insulation & Spray Foam official and ask them to look into the matter.

  • Clean, repair, and replace the air ducts 

When was the last time you hired a professional to clean the HVAC air ducts? If you need to remember the answer, this means that it has been ages since you took the necessary step. Cleaning the air ducts every few years keeps them in good condition. Dirt, dust, or debris does not get the opportunity to pile up and affect the performance of the air ducts.

What are you waiting for? Get in touch with the experts immediately and get the needful done. Living in a house where the attic insulation is severely compromised is not a good idea. Do you want your family members to fall sick? Avoid delaying the attic upgradation anymore. It is not worth it. 

Previous Article

Annapolis St. Patrick’s Celebration Set For March 3-5

 Next Article

Light House Wins Big in SOUPer Bowl
Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu