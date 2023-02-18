Attic Insulation Upgrade is a Must – It is Not a Choice!

The attic in your home is an essential part of the property. Insulation is crucial in maintaining the home’s energy efficiency, good air quality, and comfort. Worn-out attic insulation can cause more harm than good.

Improve whole home energy efficiency with attic insulation upgradation

Old and outdated attics affect the entire home. You will find that the thermostat cannot keep up with the temperature change, you will suffer from pest issues, the air in the air ducts will be polluted, and there will be moisture everywhere. You can only reverse these things if you go for attic insulation upgradation.

Hire an attic insulation professional for an energy audit

Insulation contractors are the attic specialists. Hiring them for an inspection of the attic is a wise decision. They will conduct a thorough inspection before commenting on what needs improvement. You should hire a licensed inspector known for quality work at competitive rates. You don’t want to hire someone who knows nothing about attic insulation.

Make your attic more efficient with air sealing

The seals around the windows, exterior walls and roof edges wear out with time. As a result, cracks and chips appear from which the air inside the house tends to escape. Hence, the functioning of the thermostat also gets affected. There is undue pressure on the thermostat to perform. Once the leaks are sealed, you will notice a significant difference. Your electricity bills will go down by 50%

It is time to repair and replace the roofing materials

Unless you have proper roofing materials and insulation in place, the temperature in the attic can easily reach 150 degrees. Soon the heat will transfer to the living spaces below, making it uncomfortable for you to stay indoors. Fixing the leaky roof in time also ensures that there is no mild dew and mold growth.

Update the ventilation system in the house

According to Chiang Rai Times, regarding energy savings, you should pay attention to the attic insulation and ventilation. Proper attic ventilation ensures that the hot and humid air moves out while fresh air enters the house. Quality ventilation also ensures the place’s humidity control system is working correctly. If you find that the exact opposite of what is expected to be happening, you should immediately get in touch with professionals from Stellrr Insulation & Spray Foam official and ask them to look into the matter.

Clean, repair, and replace the air ducts

When was the last time you hired a professional to clean the HVAC air ducts? If you need to remember the answer, this means that it has been ages since you took the necessary step. Cleaning the air ducts every few years keeps them in good condition. Dirt, dust, or debris does not get the opportunity to pile up and affect the performance of the air ducts.

What are you waiting for? Get in touch with the experts immediately and get the needful done. Living in a house where the attic insulation is severely compromised is not a good idea. Do you want your family members to fall sick? Avoid delaying the attic upgradation anymore. It is not worth it.

