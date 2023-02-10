February 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Passes Now on Sale for 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival Applications for Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award Now Open Max: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series West Annapolis Pharmacy Robbed at Gunpoint, Manhunt Ensues in Eastport
Education

Applications for Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award Now Open

The Board of Education is now accepting applications for the 2023 Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards, an initiative designed to assist Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who enlist in the military after graduation.

The monetary awards are given each May in honor Ms. Antwine, a Navy veteran who served on the Board of Education from 2018 until her death in 2021, to AACPS students who have made a similar commitment by enlisting to serve in the United States military upon graduation. They assist awardees with initial expenses related to enlisting, including basic training supplies, and aims to remove financial barriers to military service.

Three graduating seniors – Jemuel Bombay of Meade High School (Air Force), Chandler Dearborn of Severna Park High School (Army), and Luis Ramirez of Meade High School (Army) – earned awards last year.

Applications for this year’s award can be found online at www.aacps.org/serviceaward. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

Previous Article

Max: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

 Next Article

Passes Now on Sale for 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu