Applications for Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award Now Open

The Board of Education is now accepting applications for the 2023 Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards, an initiative designed to assist Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who enlist in the military after graduation.

The monetary awards are given each May in honor Ms. Antwine, a Navy veteran who served on the Board of Education from 2018 until her death in 2021, to AACPS students who have made a similar commitment by enlisting to serve in the United States military upon graduation. They assist awardees with initial expenses related to enlisting, including basic training supplies, and aims to remove financial barriers to military service.

Three graduating seniors – Jemuel Bombay of Meade High School (Air Force), Chandler Dearborn of Severna Park High School (Army), and Luis Ramirez of Meade High School (Army) – earned awards last year.

Applications for this year’s award can be found online at www.aacps.org/serviceaward. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

