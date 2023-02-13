February 13, 2023
Police-Fire

Annapolis Woman Killed As She Crossed Road After Super Bowl Party

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed an Annapolis woman after attending a Super Bowl party.

February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash.

Police believe the pedestrian, identified as a 54-year-ols Annapolis woman, crossed the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal. She was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking west to east when a 2016 Ford Focus struck her.

The pedestrian was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time after arrival.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 17-year-old from Riva, remained at the scene and was not injured. 

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released until her next of kin is notified.

 

