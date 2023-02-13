Annapolis Woman Killed As She Crossed Road After Super Bowl Party

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed an Annapolis woman after attending a Super Bowl party.



February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash.

Police believe the pedestrian, identified as a 54-year-ols Annapolis woman, crossed the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal. She was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking west to east when a 2016 Ford Focus struck her.

The pedestrian was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time after arrival.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 17-year-old from Riva, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released until her next of kin is notified.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

