February 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE? Annapolis To Add Two E-Buses to Fleet Crowdfunding Made Possible by Blockchain Technology Has Enormous Promise
Local News

Annapolis To Add Two E-Buses to Fleet

The City of Annapolis is taking another significant step to electrifying the fleet of vehicles in the City with the purchase of two electric transit buses.

According to Sustainable Bus, the BYD K7M buses can accommodate 22 passengers and up to 2 additional slots for mobility-impaired passengers. BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan said, “Annapolis is such a beautiful city, full of rich history and it’s an honor to be a part of its journey toward a greener, cleaner future.”

BYD is a Chinese automaker with a plant in Lancaster, California where the buses will be manufactured . Similar models are already in service in Denver, Disneyland, and Toronto. The bus is expected to travel 158 miles per charge. BYD was founded in 1995 originally as a battery manufacturer and entered the auto market in 2003.

The City was unable to provide a contract cost. However, the cost was anywhere between $400,000 and $500,000 per vehicle in other cities, with an average $190,000 savings in energy costs over eight years. The useful life expectancy of the bus is 12 years.

Previous Article

Crowdfunding Made Possible by Blockchain Technology Has Enormous Promise

 Next Article

February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE?
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu