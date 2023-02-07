Annapolis To Add Two E-Buses to Fleet

The City of Annapolis is taking another significant step to electrifying the fleet of vehicles in the City with the purchase of two electric transit buses.

According to Sustainable Bus, the BYD K7M buses can accommodate 22 passengers and up to 2 additional slots for mobility-impaired passengers. BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan said, “Annapolis is such a beautiful city, full of rich history and it’s an honor to be a part of its journey toward a greener, cleaner future.”

BYD is a Chinese automaker with a plant in Lancaster, California where the buses will be manufactured . Similar models are already in service in Denver, Disneyland, and Toronto. The bus is expected to travel 158 miles per charge. BYD was founded in 1995 originally as a battery manufacturer and entered the auto market in 2003.

The City was unable to provide a contract cost. However, the cost was anywhere between $400,000 and $500,000 per vehicle in other cities, with an average $190,000 savings in energy costs over eight years. The useful life expectancy of the bus is 12 years.

