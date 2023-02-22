Annapolis Police Investigating 11 Car Thefts/Break-Ins/Recoveries

The Annapolis Police are investigating a severe rash of vehicle thefts, break-ins, recoveries, and damages to autos over the weekend. According to the police report issued this evening:

Georgetown Court: Officers responded to a report of a theft from a parked car. The rear window was shattered and the steering wheel was removed. Items were reported stolen. The vehicle was last seen intact at 12:30pm on Sunday 02/19/23 Schley Road: Officers responded to reports of four vehicles parked at separate residences that were unlocked and rummaged through. The owners of the vehicles reported nothing stolen. Monroe Street: Officers found an unoccupied 2012 Hyundai Elantra with DC tags. Officers observed that the rear passenger side window shattered. The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the District of Columbia. The vehicle was recovered and the owner was notified. Dogwood Road: Officers responded to a report of destruction of property. They found a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the rear driver’s side window shattered. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Vehicle was last seen intact at 5pm on 2/19/23. Silverwood Circle: Officers responded to a report of a stolen red Hyundai with Maryland tags 38540CF. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 6pm on 2/19/23. Dogwood Road: While conducting a routine patrol, officers located a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with DC tags JA0273. The rear driver’s side window was shattered. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen through DC. The vehicle was recovered and the owner was notified. Shaw Street: Officers responded to a report of a stolen auto. The victim reported that the keys were left in the unlocked vehicle. The victim was able to use a phone app to track their 2018 Ford F150 to the area of Glenwood Street and Harwood Place. The vehicle was recovered by the owner. Silverwood Circle: Officers responded to a report of destruction of a Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle’s rear passenger window was shattered and the steering column was destroyed. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Edelmar Drive: Officers met with a subject who says that his 2010 Ford F-150 was stolen from in front of his residence. The victim says the vehicle was locked and alleged that his roommate took the vehicle using a spare key. N. Cherry Grove Avenue: Officers responded to a report of theft from an automobile. The subject says that two pairs of expensive sunglasses were stolen from her vehicle on or about 02/18/2023. Total loss of property was about $390.00. President Street: Officer met with a subject who advised that his 2006 Chevrolet Express with Maryland tag 8EE0514 was stolen from in front of his residence. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the cup holder.

Many of these are Hyundai vehicles which are currently being targeted for theft nationwide, along with Kia vehicles. There was a Tik Tok challenge to steal the vehicles using a common USB cable to thwart a rudimentary security system.

Some thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts resulted from an unlocked vehicle. It bears repeating to lock your vehicle, never leave it running while unattended, and ensure any valuables are out of site.

