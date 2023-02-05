Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to Host Water’s Edge Exhibit

In collaboration with local artist Lisa Masson, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park [AMM] is hosting Water’s Edge, a new temporary exhibit, through March 19, 2023. This features photography and images inspired by living and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.

“I am honored to be able to share my vision of the Chesapeake Bay and other waters that surround us with Annapolis Maritime Museum and its visitors,” said Lisa Masson.

The exhibit, highlighting the waters of the Bay and Chesapeake Bay log canoes, opened to the public following an educational lecture with Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Chief Curator, Pete Lesher, as part of AMM’s annual Winter Lecture Series. In this session, Pete discussed the history and ongoing tradition of racing Chesapeake Bay log canoes.

Water’s Edge explores the quiet imagery of the waters surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and beyond and captures a deeply rooted love for the Bay, boating, and culture. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 19th. Special exhibit access is included in the museum admission price. Lisa’s beautiful coffee table book, Annapolis Photographic Portrait, is also available in AMM’s museum gift shop.

AMM’s goal is to encourage the general public to cherish our maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay. We must continue to support the current generation of people who love the Bay and to engage and inspire the next generation.

Learn more about this new exhibit online at www.amaritime.org or www.LisaMassonPhotography.com.

