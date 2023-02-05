February 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Who is VSYS Host, and Why is Their Entry Into the US Market Advantageous? What to Bet on in Maryland After Super Bowl 57 Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to Host Water’s Edge Exhibit Copa To Begin Flights From BWI to Latin America DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 57: Get $1,250 in Bonuses
Life In The Area

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to Host Water’s Edge Exhibit

In collaboration with local artist Lisa Masson, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park [AMM] is hosting Water’s Edge, a new temporary exhibit, through March 19, 2023. This features photography and images inspired by living and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.

“I am honored to be able to share my vision of the Chesapeake Bay and other waters that surround us with Annapolis Maritime Museum and its visitors,” said Lisa Masson.

The exhibit, highlighting the waters of the Bay and Chesapeake Bay log canoes, opened to the public following an educational lecture with Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Chief Curator, Pete Lesher, as part of AMM’s annual Winter Lecture Series. In this session, Pete discussed the history and ongoing tradition of racing Chesapeake Bay log canoes.

Water’s Edge explores the quiet imagery of the waters surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and beyond and captures a deeply rooted love for the Bay, boating, and culture. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 19th. Special exhibit access is included in the museum admission price. Lisa’s beautiful coffee table book, Annapolis Photographic Portrait, is also available in AMM’s museum gift shop.

AMM’s goal is to encourage the general public to cherish our maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay. We must continue to support the current generation of people who love the Bay and to engage and inspire the next generation.

Learn more about this new exhibit online at www.amaritime.org or www.LisaMassonPhotography.com.

Previous Article

Copa To Begin Flights From BWI to Latin America

 Next Article

What to Bet on in Maryland After Super Bowl 57
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu