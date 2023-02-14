Annapolis Launches All-In-One Dashboard

The City of Annapolis has released a Geographic Information System (GIS) Open Data Portal. The portal’s design gives users a one-stop shop for all the City’s publicly available GIS data and applications. The site is free, does not require registration, and does not require special software.

The portal is meant to be a place for residents to find map-based information, for example, zoning information, city office locations, ward and representative lookups, and basic information about the city. Certain maps are downloadable and printable.

For the professional, the portal allows end-users to isolate layers of official GIS data. This is aimed at engineers, developers and builders, academics, emergency management services, and more.

The portal was designed to be user-friendly and intuitive. Specific applications include:

Zoning

Crime Map

Overdose Data

Park Locator

Ward Map Lookup

Bus Routes and Bus Stops

City of Annapolis Government Offices

Census Quick Facts (story map)

Downtown Annapolis Projects (story map)

West East Express (WEE!) (story map)

Data is available for download in various formats (including shapefile, CSV, GEOJson, and .gdb) for layers such as parcels, zoning, wards, and sewer/stormwater infrastructure.

“GIS data is frequently requested and this portal will allow instant access to many City data resources,” said City of Annapolis Information Technology Manager Brain Paquin. “I am particularly pleased that we were able to develop this new portal completely in-house.”

To access the portal, visit: https://city-of-annapolis-open-data-portal-annapolis.hub.arcgis.com/.

