February 13, 2023
Local News

Annapolis Launches All-In-One Dashboard

The City of Annapolis has released a Geographic Information System (GIS) Open Data Portal. The portal’s design gives users a one-stop shop for all the City’s publicly available GIS data and applications. The site is free, does not require registration, and does not require special software. 

The portal is meant to be a place for residents to find map-based information, for example, zoning information, city office locations, ward and representative lookups, and basic information about the city. Certain maps are downloadable and printable. 

For the professional, the portal allows end-users to isolate layers of official GIS data. This is aimed at engineers, developers and builders, academics, emergency management services, and more. 

The portal was designed to be user-friendly and intuitive. Specific applications include: 

  • Zoning
  • Crime Map
  • Overdose Data
  • Park Locator
  • Ward Map Lookup
  • Bus Routes and Bus Stops
  • City of Annapolis Government Offices
  • Census Quick Facts (story map)
  • Downtown Annapolis Projects (story map)
  • West East Express (WEE!) (story map)

Data is available for download in various formats (including shapefile, CSV, GEOJson, and .gdb) for layers such as parcels, zoning, wards, and sewer/stormwater infrastructure.

“GIS data is frequently requested and this portal will allow instant access to many City data resources,” said City of Annapolis Information Technology Manager Brain Paquin. “I am particularly pleased that we were able to develop this new portal completely in-house.” 

To access the portal, visit: https://city-of-annapolis-open-data-portal-annapolis.hub.arcgis.com/.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

