February 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bodeans, Pure Prairie League, Suede, and Billy Prine Headed to Annapolis Annapolis GreenScape is Scheduled for April 22 College Bound Students: It’s FAFSA and MSFAA Time! What Are High CBD Seeds? Daily News Brief | February 14, 2023
Life In The Area

Annapolis GreenScape is Scheduled for April 22

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley encourages residents of the City of Annapolis to join in the effort to beautify Maryland’s Capital City by participating in GreenScape 2023, set for Saturday, April 22.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City.  For GreenScape, the City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags, and gloves. Members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis. In 2022, more than 350 people participated in GreenScape to plant 1,640 perennials, 58 trees and shrubs, and 291 herbs and vegetables. Participants in GreenScape must pre-register to receive plants. 

Two GreenScape organizational meetings will be held (both on Wednesdays): at 6 pm on Feb. 8 and March 8, 2023, at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. During the first meeting on Feb. 8, Save the Trees, a local volunteer organization working to eradicate invasive English Ivy in Truxtun Park will present on the proper way of removing and replacing the ivy with appropriate native plantings. 

If you cannot attend the meeting(s) you can download the order form at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting Feb. 8. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

Previous Article

College Bound Students: It’s FAFSA and MSFAA Time!

 Next Article

Bodeans, Pure Prairie League, Suede, and Billy Prine Headed to Annapolis
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu