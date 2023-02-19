Annapolis Area Christian School Names New Head of School

Mr. Chad Dirkse has been named Annapolis Area Christian School’s (AACS) next Head of School. He will be joining the AACS community beginning July 1, 2023. After an extensive national search, Mr. Dirkse was chosen from an impressive pool of candidates. He will be filling the position vacated by Mr. Rick Kempton, who has announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Mr. Dirkse currently serves as Head of School at Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has been in that position for 14 years. He was the Head of School for Westminster Christian School in Illinois for five years. Before his leadership role, Mr. Dirkse served as a teacher, principal, and athletic director at Westminster Christian School. He also worked as the director of operations for a large automotive collision repair facility. He is a Senior Fellow at the Center for the Advancement of Christian Education (CACE). Chad completed his B.A. in Education at Covenant College and his M.B.A. with a specialization in Educational Leadership at LeTourneau University.

“Chad has the heart for God and leadership skills that closely align with what I believe we need as a community in the future. He will build upon our past successes, propelling us forward as we continue to strive to be the best version of ourselves,” said Mike Edmonds, president of the board of directors. Bringing experience in strategic planning, the school is looking forward to his coming leadership.

