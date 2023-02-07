7 Things a Driver Can Do to Avoid Truck Accidents

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that there were 98,096 trucking accidents in Washington overall in 2019. Truck accidents are an issue in Washington and a big problem in the US. These incidents not only put the lives of the victims in peril, but they also have a huge financial impact on the economy. Washington, DC, truck accident lawyers are working tirelessly to help the victims of truck accidents to recover from their losses through personal injury law.

It is not as easy as it may seem for today’s drivers to prevent truck accidents. Therefore, let’s look at some advice that can help avoid these potentially disastrous collisions.

Maintain a Safe Distance

Keeping a safe distance from other road users is one of the best ways to prevent accidents. In addition to giving you plenty of room in case something goes wrong, doing this will also avoid having an accident in the first place. There is a chance that tailgating will be harmful. If you approach too close to a truck and the driver needs to make an abrupt stop, you could hit the truck. Maintaining a safe distance from trucks on the road is essential to prevent

Keep Your Visibility

You need to make sure that truckers can see you in addition to being visible to them. Being visible is crucial so that truck drivers can plan their routes in advance rather than having to respond to your vehicle.

Drive Safely

Consistent driving is also essential. This implies that you should slow down if a truck is coming at your car. Additionally, if two cars are moving too closely to one another, weaving in and out of traffic could cause an accident. The same guideline applies when approaching a truck from behind: choose one lane and stay in it. Trucks passing you will be able to anticipate where they can pass safely without hitting your car, thanks to this.

Avoid Distractions

At all costs, one must avoid driving when distracted. Distracted driving results in several accidents every year. For instance, distractions from extended drives behind the wheel or eating and drinking while driving are to blame for a large number of truck accidents. You must always be aware of what is going on around your vehicle so that you can react fast if something goes wrong.

Recognize Blind Spots

Blind zones around trucks can be a big problem for other drivers. Due of a truck’s size, it is easy to hit these blind spots. A traffic accident might also occur if another driver merges or changes lanes directly in front of your car. To give other drivers enough time to react before colliding with your automobile, maintain a distance of at least three seconds between you and the truck in front of you.

Resilience

Patience is essential when driving, but it’s also essential to avoid getting angry. Even if the other driver is operating a large vehicle and you believe they are to blame, don’t lose your cool if they cut you off or approach the car too closely without leaving adequate room to pass. You never know what might occur if a heated argument between two motorists on the road leads to violent behavior and an accident.

Stay in Your Lane

Last but not least, be cautious when changing lanes. Unfortunately, incidents of this nature happen more frequently than most people realize. Never cut someone off or change into another lane unless it’s necessary, and never do so when you can’t see the trucks around you.

Hopefully, the above tips and safety precautions will prevent you from getting into any major trucking accidents. Remember, once you hit the road, you should take the necessary steps to protect yourself.

