While walking in Brooklyn Park, a woman and her dog were shot last night.

According to a tweet sent out by the Anne Arundel County Police, a 48-year-old woman was walking her dog just after 6:00 pm when an unidentified assailant shot bother her and her dog in the leg.

Non [email protected], 5100 block Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Anne Arundel county. 48 year old woman walking her dog shot in leg. Dog shot in leg also. No motive, no suspect no further information available at this time. Dog taken to vet by other family members. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) January 16, 2023

Police do not have a suspect and have not released any further information.

The woman was taken to a local trauma center, and the dog was taken to a local vet by family members.

