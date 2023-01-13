January 12, 2023
Volunteer Open House at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

 The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) is hosting a Volunteer Open House, in celebration of National Day of Service, held on January 16th, 2023, from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Museum’s Bay Room in Eastport. Meet the volunteer captains who oversee various volunteer opportunities, enjoy beverages and light fare, and explore how you can use your skills and passion to give back to your local community.

AMM’s current 200 volunteers serve over 6,000 hours annually at the Museum, Park Campus, and on the skipjack, Wilma Lee. From docents to event assistance, AMM relies heavily on the support of volunteers to support the museum operations, beautify the facility’s spaces, and facilitate programs. With recent renovations and expansions in the Museum, at the park campus, and on the Wilma Lee, the museum is ready to welcome a new cohort of volunteers to grow the community offerings and help drive their mission forward.

“Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park,” said President/CEO Alice Estrada. “I am both humbled and impressed with their hard work, dedication, and passion for our mission and work. Residents interested in history, continuing education, or special events will find great options for involvement with various levels of commitment. There is something for everyone!”

Volunteer opportunities include:

  • Special Events/Fundraisers – Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning/Boatyard Beach Bash: Guest Check-in, ticket sales, setup/cleanup, food service (1-day commitment)
  • Concert Series – Tides and Tunes (10 concerts) & September Sunsets (4 concerts): greeters, ticket sales, setup/cleanup                                                                         
  • Docent/Tour Guide: Check-in and greet visitors, provide interpretive tours (training provided), merchandise sales (shifts available Tuesday-Sunday, 10 AM to 3 PM)
  • Wooden Boat Crew: Restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (seasonal)
  • Garden/Grounds Team: Maintain grounds of the Museum and Park Campus (seasonal)
  • Education Programs: Assist with environmental education program delivery to students K-8. Days vary, year-round, mostly a.m. needed)
  • Skipjack Wilma Lee: Heritage Docent tour guide (training provided), maintenance, crew
  • Archives & Oral History: Editing transcripts (flexible daytime hours)
  • Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: Guide Tours, Maintenance (Saturdays & Sundays, June through October, weather permitting)

Register here. 

Current volunteers will be on hand to discuss all opportunities at this event. Those who cannot attend but are interested in volunteering can email [email protected] or visit amaritime.org/support/volunteer to complete an interest form.

