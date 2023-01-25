January 25, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Up Next for “Maryland Hall Presents”

Maryland Hall has announced a new series of live performances: Maryland Hall Presents Step Afrika! on January 28th.

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about our Maryland Hall Presents performances this year.  Step Afrika will delight through sound and sight. Please join us!”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

Step Afrika!  |  Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 PM

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding. Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans annually through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador. Tickets:https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27934/28187

For more information on Maryland Hall Presents performances, visit www.MarylandHall.org.

 

