January 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Top Frequently Asked Questions About a Truck Accident Claim The Annapolis Cup is Scheduled for April 15th U2 (Well, In The Vane Of…) Coming to Rams Head On Stage State Police Now Believe Two Vehicles Struck Man Along I-97 Inaugural Annapolis Running Festival Scheduled For March
Business

U2 (Well, In The Vane Of…) Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Pete Best (Opening Act for Tip Jars to Chart Toppers)

Sunday, January 22

7pm | $32.50

Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos

Wednesday, March 8

8pm | $35

Accent

Sunday, March 19

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

AMFM Presents

In The Vane Of U2

Monday, March 20

8pm | $30

Matt Schofield

Tuesday, May 16

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits w. Pete Best

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

02/02 Legends of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Al Green & more

02/02 Cris Jacobs

02/04 David Bromberg Quintet

02/05 AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday (All Ages Matinee)

02/05 Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues

02/07 Rams Head Presents The Drifters, The Platters, & Cornell Gunter Coasters at Maryland Hall 

02/08 Macy Gray

02/09 The Gibson Brothers

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Wes Ryce 

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone 

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday 

Sunday, February 5

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

The Chuck Brown Band 

Friday, February 10

8pm | $32

*Dance Floor

Kirk Whalum 

Sunday, May 7

8pm | $59.50

The Iguanas 

Friday, May 12

8pm | $30

Andrew Duhon 

Wednesday, May 17

8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley 

01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)

01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits

01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)

01/08 Mallow Hill

01/11 Vonda Shepard

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

State Police Now Believe Two Vehicles Struck Man Along I-97

 Next Article

The Annapolis Cup is Scheduled for April 15th
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu