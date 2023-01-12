U2 (Well, In The Vane Of…) Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Pete Best (Opening Act for Tip Jars to Chart Toppers)
Sunday, January 22
7pm | $32.50
Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos
Wednesday, March 8
8pm | $35
Accent
Sunday, March 19
1pm | $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
AMFM Presents
In The Vane Of U2
Monday, March 20
8pm | $30
Matt Schofield
Tuesday, May 16
8pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/12 Last Train Home
01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft
01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter
01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)
01/20 Billy Price Band
01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones
01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits w. Pete Best
01/24 The McCartney Experience
01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute
01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia
01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute
01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR
02/02 Legends of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Al Green & more
02/02 Cris Jacobs
02/04 David Bromberg Quintet
02/05 AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday (All Ages Matinee)
02/05 Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues
02/07 Rams Head Presents The Drifters, The Platters, & Cornell Gunter Coasters at Maryland Hall
02/08 Macy Gray
02/09 The Gibson Brothers
02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)
02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/12 The Young Dubliners (matinee)
02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall
02/13 T.3 w. The Trills
02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall
02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration
02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton
02/23 Richard Thompson
02/24 Sam Grow w. Wes Ryce
02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone
02/26 Yarn
02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper
Thursday, February 2
8pm | $35
AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday
Sunday, February 5
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
The Chuck Brown Band
Friday, February 10
8pm | $32
*Dance Floor
Kirk Whalum
Sunday, May 7
8pm | $59.50
The Iguanas
Friday, May 12
8pm | $30
Andrew Duhon
Wednesday, May 17
8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS
