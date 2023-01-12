U2 (Well, In The Vane Of…) Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Pete Best (Opening Act for Tip Jars to Chart Toppers)

Sunday, January 22

7pm | $32.50

Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos

Wednesday, March 8

8pm | $35

Accent

Sunday, March 19

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

AMFM Presents

In The Vane Of U2

Monday, March 20

8pm | $30

Matt Schofield

Tuesday, May 16

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits w. Pete Best

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

02/02 Legends of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Al Green & more

02/02 Cris Jacobs

02/04 David Bromberg Quintet

02/05 AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday (All Ages Matinee)

02/05 Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues

02/07 Rams Head Presents The Drifters, The Platters, & Cornell Gunter Coasters at Maryland Hall

02/08 Macy Gray

02/09 The Gibson Brothers

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Wes Ryce

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday

Sunday, February 5

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

The Chuck Brown Band

Friday, February 10

8pm | $32

*Dance Floor

Kirk Whalum

Sunday, May 7

8pm | $59.50

The Iguanas

Friday, May 12

8pm | $30

Andrew Duhon

Wednesday, May 17

8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

