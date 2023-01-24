January 24, 2023
Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 18th

Celebrate the spring equinox and the beginning of boating season in March by burning those nasty winter socks at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning on Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12 – 4 p.m.

In a tradition dating back to the late-1970s, Annapolitans relieve themselves of the necessities of winter as the “Burn Your Socks” is recited.

Enjoy a true Annapolis tradition!

  • Live music
  • Shucking contest to show your shucking prowess
  • All-you-can-eat oysters
  • Food trucks on site
  • Fun activities highlighting the area’s unique maritime heritage
  • Beer, wine, and select cocktails available for purchase

General Admission ticket ($50) includes all the fun mentioned above. Purchase tickets in advance; they will sell out.

People’s Choice ticket ($100) allows access to an exclusive tasting contest in which local restaurants and catering companies compete to prepare their Best Oyster Dish. This ticket option includes two drink tickets and ten food tickets for the People’s Choice tasting contest, along with everything included in a General Admission ticket.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

Learn more and purchase your tickets today!

