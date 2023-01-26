January 26, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Time To Get In Shape for the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl

A bowl of soup in exchange for a donation from the heart. Since 2007, Heritage Baptist Church has used this idea to raise $45,000 cumulatively for the Light House Homeless Prevention Shelter in Annapolis. Using the connection between “soup” and the “super” NFL championship game, the donation-only SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House caught community attention and launched what has become a treasured tradition. 

Following two years of virtual SOUPer Bowl fundraising due to Covid, 2023 marks a much-anticipated return to the in person lunch. Sunday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House. Representatives from the Light House BEST Culinary Arts job training program will ladle soups from locally renowned Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls, and dessert.

The public is invited, and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House. Donations can be made online at heritageloves.com/onlinegiving and by selecting “SOUPer Bowl” when prompted. One hundred percent of the money donated goes directly to the Light House. 

Guests are also invited to attend worship service with Pastor Scott Shelton at 10:30 a.m., before the SOUPer Bowl lunch at 11:30 a.m. All are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether their team is in the big game or not. 

Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter. For more information, contact the church office at 410-263-6680, or see the church website at heritageloves.com

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Has an Amazing Season

Police Identify Bicyclist Killed in Annapolis Hit-and-Run Crash
