January 16, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Three Shots Fired At Severna Park Home

A Severna Park homeowner was awakened by the sound of gunshots.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred earlier in the 200 block of Saint Ives Drive in Severna Park.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the homeowner heard “loud booms” between 5:30 am and 5:45 am, while he and the other occupants were asleep. The homeowner awoke to find a projectile lodged in a picture frame on a wall near his bedroom.

Officers located two holes in the front door of the residence, one of which was believed to be from the projectile found in the picture frame, the second appeared to have passed entirely through the residence and exited through a back wall. Officers would later discover a third impact sight on the brick exterior of the residence.

There were no physical injuries reported, and no other residents came forward to report that their homes were targeted.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

