The Perfect Night Out In Baltimore

Nestled between Washington D.C. and Philadelphia on the United States East Coast, Baltimore may not initially jump to mind when thinking about a night out. However, Baltimore’s rich history spills over into every aspect of life, providing many unique venues for an evening out. Whether you are after a quiet theatre trip for two or planning a rowdy hen or stag party, let’s look at Baltimore’s top spots and see if we can find you the perfect venue.

Hippodrome Theatre

If Broadway shows, live music, and comedy are top of your list for a night out; then The Hippodrome Theatre is for you. First opened in 1914 as a movie palace and vaudeville house, The Hippodrome Theatre has a rich history of entertainment and performance. Time eventually ran out on the venue as a movie theatre, and it closed for refurbishment in 1990. The curtain rose in 2004, with the Hippodrome now a vibrant performing arts center with events to suit everyone. Next time you need a romantic evening out with a date, or an evening of laughs with the lads, look no further than the Hippodrome.

Mobtown Ballroom

If you want to get down on the dancefloor, look no further than the Mobtown Ballroom. This is the only place to be if you want to Lindy Hop and swing dance in Baltimore. Set in a restored 1870s church, Mobtown Ballroom offers weekly dance sessions on Mondays and Fridays, along with plenty of live music and an open bar. New to dancing or don’t have a partner? Not to worry – Mobtown offers lessons and the dances are social, meaning you will never be left dancing alone!

Power Plant Live!

Located just a short distance from Baltimore’s Inner Harbour, Power Plant Live! is a live entertainment venue surrounded by eateries, bars, and clubs. Try Howl at the Moon or Tin Roof for an evening of live music, or dance the night away in Mosaic. For something a bit different, take on the challenge of an on-site Escape Room or have a go at axe-throwing. With events running all year long, this is the perfect spot to meet up with friends, celebrate a birthday or have your stag or hen do.

Hollywood Casino

For those who love all casino games, whether the latest new slots or the classic table games, visiting a casino is a mandatory part of your night out. We suggest you take it away from the center of Baltimore and visit Hollywood Casino in Perryville. There you will find classic table games and traditional three-reel slot machines, meaning you will always have games to play. If you are dragged away from the table, there is plenty of entertainment in the Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant, with its delicious food and live music events every weekend. What better way to spend an evening out with friends?

Conclusion

Whether you are after a cultured evening at the theatre, some live music or a dabble at the card table, Baltimore’s nightlife has so much to offer regardless of the occasion. We have given you all the ingredients for a perfect night out; all left is deciding where to go first!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

