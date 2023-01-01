January 1, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
The Chuck Brown Band, The Iguanas, and a Celebration of Eva Cassidy All Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Legends Of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Otis Redding, Al Green, James Brown & more 

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday 

Sunday, February 5

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

The Chuck Brown Band 

Friday, February 10

8pm | $32

*Dance Floor

Kirk Whalum 

Sunday, May 7

8pm | $59.50

The Iguanas 

Friday, May 12

8pm | $30

Andrew Duhon 

Wednesday, May 17

8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley 

01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)

01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits

01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)

01/08 Mallow Hill

01/11 Vonda Shepard

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

