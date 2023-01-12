The Annapolis Cup is Scheduled for April 15th

With any luck at all, Croquet is back! St. John’s College has announced an April 15th date for the annual match; however, they are “reimagining” it, and final details (such as if it will be open to the public) are still being worked out.

Since 1982, Johnnies have faced off against the midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in a friendly-but-fierce rivalry for the Annapolis Cup and bragging rights as the best croquet team in town.

In 2022, after a two-year hiatus, the Naval Academy graciously hosted the Annapolis Cup with St. John’s College for the first time on Saturday, April 9. The resulting loss for St. John’s brought the overall record to 30 wins for Johnnies and 8 for the Naval Academy’s midshipmen.

The tradition returns to the St. John’s College campus on April 15, 2023. The event is being “re-envisioned to provide the best experience for St. John’s students and alumni.”

Stay tuned for more details!

