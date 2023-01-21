The 5 Most Iconic NBA Players of All Time

It’s difficult to definitively rank the “most iconic” NBA players of all time. However, some players who are often considered among the most iconic in NBA history include those discussed below.

Michael Jordan

Jordan is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time and is known for his dominant performances and numerous championship wins with the Chicago Bulls.

His flair for the dramatic – such as “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo or his legendary dunk from the free-throw line – has cemented his place in history.

He achieved numerous accolades and accomplishments throughout his career, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls (1991-1993 and 1996-1998). He was named the NBA Finals MVP in each championship season.

Jordan was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) five times (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998) and was a member of the US Olympic basketball team that won gold medals at the 1984 and 1992 Summer Olympics.

Jordan won 10 NBA scoring titles – the most in NBA history – and was named an NBA All-Star 14 times. Unsurprisingly, he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009.

LeBron James

James is a current NBA player known for his all-around skills and leadership on the court. He has won numerous championships and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

James has won four NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020). He was named the NBA Finals MVP in each of those championship seasons and the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).

James has won three Olympic gold medals as a member of the US Olympic basketball team (2008, 2012, 2016), has won four NBA scoring titles, and has been named an NBA All-Star 17 times.

James is expected to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible and is often backed in NBA sports betting for end-of-season awards.

In addition to these accomplishments, James is also known for his philanthropy and charitable work and has been recognized for his efforts to give back to the community.

Kobe Bryant

Bryant was a dominant player who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.

Kobe spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was known for his scoring ability and competitiveness and achieved numerous accolades and accomplishments throughout his career.

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers (2000-2002 and 2009-2010). He was named the NBA Finals MVP in two championship seasons (2009, 2010).

He was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008 and won two Olympic gold medals as a member of the US Olympic basketball team (2008, 2012). He won two NBA scoring titles and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times.

Bryant was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2020. He tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a retired professional basketball player who is widely considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships, and was named the NBA Finals MVP in three championship seasons (1980, 1982, 1987). With two Olympic gold medals as a member of the US Olympic basketball team (1992, 1996), Johnson was named an NBA All-Star 12 times and was named to the NBA All-NBA First Team eight times before being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2002.

In addition to his accomplishments on the court, Johnson is also known for his philanthropy and efforts to give back to the community. If all this basketball talk has got you in the mood for more all-time lists, why not check out our list of The Greatest Terps Basketball Players Of All Time?

Larry Bird

Larry Bird is a retired professional basketball player who is widely considered one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history. He spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics and won three NBA championships.

He was named the NBA Finals MVP in two championship seasons (1984, 1986). His rivalry with Magic Johnson helped make 1980s basketball some of the most exciting in league history.

Bird was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times and won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the US Olympic basketball team in 1992. He was named an NBA All-Star 12 times and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1998.

All five players have earned their place among basketball’s all-time greats. Their iconic status is a testament to their immense talent and the lasting impact they have had on the game of basketball.

Other players often considered among the most iconic in NBA history include Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Shaquille O’Neal. Who was the most iconic? It’s all down to personal preference, so we’re sitting on the fence on this one!

